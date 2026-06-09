A new wildfire named the South Mountain Fire has sparked in Tooele County, Utah, burning over 200 acres on private land west of Stockton with no containment reached yet. The fire threatens an unmanned communications tower, but no evacuations are in place. The cause remains unknown.

STOCKTON, Utah — A new wildfire was sparked Monday night in Tooele County . Officials with the North Tooele Fire District said the" South Mountain Fire " is more than 200 acres with no containment reached yet.

They said their crew was dispatched to the fire around 8:45 p.m. The fire is on private land west of Stockton and south of the Tooele Army Depot. New 🔥 start: #SouthMountainFire is burning in Tooele Co. west of Stockton and burning on private land. The fire is estimated to be 150-200 acres. There are currently no structures at risk.

The cause of the fire is unknown. #ffslkth pic.twitter.com/Bss1uRyPao — Utah Fire Info June 9, 2026 Officials say there are no evacuations, although an unmanned communications tower on South Mountain is threatened by the flames. The cause of the fire is unknown.

"While we understand the flames are visible throughout Tooele County, please do NOT attempt to get closer to the fire as roads will be needed for crews to enter and exit the area," the fire district wrote on Facebook. Recent Utah Wildfire Stories





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