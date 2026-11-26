Denver7's South Metro Reporter Danielle Kreutter spoke to several local entrepreneurs ahead of Small Business Saturday

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — At Curate Mercantile in Centennial, around 100 local entrepreneurs get their chance of having a permanent store front, by renting out a spot inside.

"We just love what we do here. We have it painted on our windows: 'Your happy place,'" said Curate owner Karli Millspaugh. Denver7's South Metro Reporter Danielle Kreutter spoke to two makers who sell their products in Curate, including Lisa Riley. Hear from them in the video below: South Metro small businesses hope for a boost on Saturday "I wanted to make make gals cute, make them feel comfortable, confident, affordable fashions," she said of her business, Sassy Stuff Boutique.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Before she found a home with Curate, she would have to pack up all her boutique products and move them from market to market and sell at home shopping parties. Now with a permanent space in Curate, she's able to be more flexible between all the point of sale options.