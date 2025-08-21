South Lake Tahoe Resident Tests Positive for Plague

A rare case of plague has been reported in El Dorado County, California, prompting health officials to warn the public about the risks associated with the bacterial disease.

A South Lake Tahoe resident has tested positive for plague, according to health officials in El Dorado County . The bacterial disease is extremely rare in humans but can be serious and is treatable with antibiotics if caught early, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Health officials said they were notified by the California Department of Public Health about the positive test and that the individual is recovering at home under the care of a medical professional.

It is believed the individual may have been infected through a flea bite while camping near South Lake Tahoe. This case marks the first reported instance of plague in El Dorado County since 2020, with the previous cases recorded in 2015 when two individuals contracted the disease from fleas on rodents near Yosemite National Park. Those were the first cases in the state since 2006.Bites from fleas carrying the Yersinia pestis bacterium are the most common way plague is transmitted. Squirrels, chipmunks, and other wild rodents often carry the bacteria and pass it along when bitten by fleas. These infected fleas can also live on dogs and cats. Health officials urge individuals to take precautions, especially while walking, hiking, or camping, to avoid contact with wild rodents. Symptoms of plague include fever, nausea, weakness, and swollen lymph nodes, typically appearing within two weeks of exposure. Officials advise against feeding or touching wild rodents that appear sick, injured, or dead, and pets should not be allowed to consume dead rodents. Campers are advised to avoid sleeping near the location of a deceased rodent and utilize long pants and insect repellent containing DEET on socks and pant cuffs to deter fleas





OakTribNews / 🏆 597. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Plague El Dorado County California Rodents Fleas Public Health Disease

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

California resident tests positive for plague after camping in South Lake TahoeCalifornia health officials said an individual living in South Lake Tahoe has tested positive for the plague after recently camping in the area.

Read more »

What to know about plague after South Lake Tahoe resident tests positive for diseaseDoctors say the bubonic plague may sound alarming, but it's treatable and preventable.

Read more »

South Lake Tahoe resident tests positive for plagueA South Lake Tahoe resident has tested for the plague, El Dorado County health officials announced on Wednesday.

Read more »

South Lake Tahoe resident treated for plagueThe person is under treatment from a medical professional, health officials said.

Read more »

California resident catches the plague, likely from infected flea at Lake Tahoe, officials sayRebecca Cohen is a breaking news reporter for NBC News Digital.

Read more »

Bear caught red-handed raiding South Lake Tahoe ice cream shopA bear raided a South Lake Tahoe ice cream shop over the weekend. Surprisingly, not much damage was done to the shop, according to officials.

Read more »