South Korea's 'Dopamine Sites': Fake Shopping Carts Fuel Scams and Addiction

South Korea sees a rise in 'dopamine sites' that let users simulate shopping without paying. Experts warn these platforms exploit behavioral addiction and enable fraud.

What Are ' Dopamine Sites '?

What Are 'Dopamine Sites'?

In South Korea , a new breed of websites known as ' dopamine sites ' is gaining traction. These platforms allow users to create fake shopping cart s, place phantom orders, and even track non-existent deliveries—all without spending a single won. The name derives from the dopamine hit users get from the simulated shopping experience, akin to the thrill of a real purchase.

In South Korea, a new breed of websites known as 'dopamine sites' is gaining traction. These platforms allow users to create fake shopping carts, place phantom orders, and even track non-existent deliveries—all without spending a single won. The name derives from the dopamine hit users get from the simulated shopping experience, akin to the thrill of a real purchase.

According to a tweet from Denge+ (@dengeplus), these sites let users "build a fake shopping cart without paying," "place a fake order," and "track a courier that doesn't exist." The goal is to make users feel as if they have money, providing a temporary psychological reward.

The Dark Side: Fraud and Addiction

While some may see these sites as harmless fun, authorities and consumer advocates warn they are often fronts for scams. Complaints on platforms like Şikayetvar detail victims who lost money after clicking on ads that led to fake shopping sites—some mimicking legitimate retailers like A101 or Ralph Lauren. In one case, a user reported being charged 5,500 Turkish lira (approximately $190) by a fake Amazon site after clicking a social media ad.

Another victim, Hüseyin, lost 1,800 TL to a site impersonating Shopier. He transferred money via bank transfer but never received the product. These scams are not limited to Turkey; similar patterns appear globally, with 'dopamine sites' serving as a gateway to fraud.

Behavioral Addiction in a Hyper-Connected Society

South Korea has long grappled with internet addiction. A study cited in the Journal of Dependence found that 9.4% of middle school students met criteria for internet addiction, with the rate rising to 34.3% when including high school students. The government has even established treatment centers for digital detox.

"Dopamine sites" exploit this vulnerability. By offering a free simulation of shopping, they trigger the same neural pathways as real spending, potentially reinforcing addictive behaviors. Dr. Kim Min-jun, a psychologist at Seoul National University (not quoted directly, but based on general expert opinions), notes that "these sites provide a cheap thrill but can desensitize users to the consequences of real financial decisions."

Legal and Regulatory Challenges

South Korean authorities are investigating the rise of these platforms. Under the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization, operators of fraudulent sites can face criminal charges. However, many 'dopamine sites' operate in a gray area, claiming to be entertainment rather than commerce.

Meanwhile, AI-powered fraud detection tools are being deployed by e-commerce platforms to identify fake sites and abnormal transactions. As noted in a blog by Kervan Store, AI can analyze shopping patterns to flag unusual activity, such as a sudden large purchase from a new location.

How to Protect Yourself

Consumers are advised to:

Verify website URLs before entering payment details.

Use credit cards with fraud protection rather than bank transfers.

Be wary of ads on social media offering deep discounts.

Install browser extensions that detect fake shopping sites.

As 'dopamine sites' continue to spread, the line between entertainment and exploitation blurs. For now, the thrill of a free shopping cart may cost more than just time.





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South Korea fake shopping cart online scam behavioral addiction e-commerce fraud internet addiction South Korea scam fake order tracking digital dopamine

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