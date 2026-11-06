South Korean TV Industry Demands 954 Million Fund

Korean television creators seek 954 million dollars in government investment to offset soaring production costs driven by global K-drama popularity and streaming competition.

A coalition of South Korea n TV producers, directors, writers, actors, and crewmembers appealed to the government on Wednesday for a 954 million dollar investment fund to bail out their industry. This request comes as the sector suffers from increased production costs due to the soaring global popularity of K-dramas.

Core Funding Mechanism And Cost Drivers

The industry groups state that the investment fund is needed because production costs are rising. Those costs are rising because the global demand for Korean TV shows has greatly increased. The government previously decided to invest 2.5 billion dollars in the Korean TV industry back in 2023. That amount was apparently not enough to cover the rapidly increasing paychecks of top actors and directors as they became worldwide stars.

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Stakeholder Views On Streaming Impact

Experts noted on Wednesday that South Korean TV networks began reducing their output of drama programs at the very moment they became hot items for Netflix and other global customers. The slowdown was partly due to increasing domestic competition from global media. This competition arose thanks to the very same streamers that got the rest of the world interested in K-drama.

The result was a tighter production environment that made it hard for a new writer's second work, a supporting actor's first lead role, and an assistant crew member's directing debut to attract the funding they need. Netflix was described as a double-edged sword for K-content. It drove up production costs and deepened the industry's reliance on the platform.

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Global Reach And Production Shifts

Observers noted that no less than 210 Korean shows have made the Netflix Global Top 10 list since the summer of 2021. Additionally, 11 percent of Netflix's total worldwide viewing hours were devoted to Korean content in the first half of 2026. This is an astounding figure. The U.S. remains the top source of content for Netflix with 51.4 percent of viewing hours. South Korea is now in second place.

This meteoric success prompted K-drama studios to up their game. They utilized bigger budgets and higher production values to capture the attention of American audiences. This strategy also helped them compete with expensive American shows that were coming through the Netflix pipeline into South Korea.

Industry Structure And Future Outlook

Netflix brought some discipline to the rather improvisational K-drama industry. It was long accustomed to writing scripts on the fly. It also aired early episodes of a show while the rest of the series was still in production. Netflix made pre- and post-production into standard practices for South Korean television. That process was more expensive than the old practice of rolling tape on Episode 1 while the writers were still trying to figure out what was going to happen in Episode 6.

Recent productions have been about hulking demons that suddenly begin rendering instant karmic judgment. They do so by tearing bad people to pieces in broad daylight. Those productions were a lot more expensive than light romantic comedies and soap operas. Industry sources agreed that the skyrocketing salaries of popular actors were the biggest driver of increased costs. Before actors' fees began rising, driven in part by Netflix productions, the production cost per episode was around 500 million won. Recently, that figure has increased roughly three to fivefold. It now reaches 2.5 billion to 3 billion won per episode.

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Another reason K-drama wants government support is that production companies are not making much of a profit from the surging popularity of their art form. Korean studios tend to lose control of their intellectual property to streaming services. They end up with a small slice of a huge revenue pie when their shows hit the big time. They control a larger stake of their own productions when they use more modest distribution services. That leaves them with a bigger slice of a much smaller pie.

Cultural professor Park Ki-soo of Hanyang University noted that when production companies do not own the IP rights, a successful production drives up costs. This makes it difficult to reinvest in future projects. It creates a vicious cycle and a distorted industry structure in which the content succeeds but the production company goes bankrupt. Output has dropped from 141 titles in 2022 to 115 in 2025. The main Korean broadcast networks are making about a third as many dramas as they did at their peak in 2012. Smaller networks can no longer afford to make them at all. Domestic audiences are abandoning broadcast TV for streaming.