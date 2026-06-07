If confirmed by parliament, Han Seong-sook will become the country's 2nd female prime minister.

Handout photo released on June 7, 2026 by the presidential Blue House in Seoul shows a portrait of Han Seong-sook. South Korean President Lee Jae-myung has nominated his Cabinet member Han Seong-sook as the country's next prime minister, local media reported, citing a senior presidential official on Sunday.

If confirmed by the National Assembly, Han, currently serving as the minister of small and medium-sized enterprises, would become South Korea's second female prime minister, Seoul-basedIncumbent Prime Minister Kim Min-seok, who served as the Lee administration's first prime minister, is stepping down, reportedly to run for the leadership of the ruling Democratic Party. Armenians vote with peace efforts and Russia in focusThe reshuffle comes as the Lee administration marks its first year in office following the president's inauguration on June 4 last year.

The prime minister's office has reportedly formed a team in advance to help the prime minister nominee prepare for her parliamentary confirmation hearing. Armenians vote with peace efforts and Russia in focusLebanon urges Iran to stay out as ceasefire falls apart





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