South Korean Local Elections Test President Lee's Mandate Amid Conservative Disarray

South Koreans are voting in pivotal local elections on June 3, 2026, with the ruling Democratic Party widely expected to secure a significant victory. The polls, covering 16 governorships including Seoul and 12 assembly seats, are viewed as a referendum on President Lee Jae-myung's administration and a gauge of the opposition People Power Party's recovery after the impeachment of former President Yoon Suk Yeol. The fierce Seoul mayoral race between the DP's Chong Won-o and incumbent Oh Se-hoon of the PPP is central, with analysts suggesting a DP landslide is needed to solidify liberal dominance while a PPP hold could preserve a crucial check on power.

South Korea ns are participating in nationwide local elections on June 3, 2026, a critical political event that serves as a major test for President Lee Jae-myung's administration and the opposition.

The elections will fill 16 mayoral and provincial governorships, including the highly symbolic Seoul mayoralty, along with 12 seats in the National Assembly via by-elections. With approximately 44.6 million eligible voters casting ballots across about 14,300 polling stations from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., the outcome is widely seen as a referendum on the ruling Democratic Party's (DP) performance and the fractured state of the conservative opposition, the People Power Party (PPP).

Early opinion surveys project a significant advantage for the DP, with some suggesting it could win as many as 15 of the 16 top positions. This anticipated success is attributed to lingering public resentment against former President Yoon Suk Yeol, who was impeached and removed from office in December 2024, an event that plunged the PPP into disarray and split its support base.

Furthermore, analysts note that having been in power for only one year, the Lee government may still benefit from a "honeymoon period" where voters are reluctant to deliver a punitive verdict. For the DP, the objective extends beyond a simple victory; experts argue it must achieve a landslide, particularly by capturing key races like Seoul, to provide President Lee with a robust mandate and consolidate liberal dominance.

According to Jeong Han-Wool of the Korean People Research Institute, the conservative support base has been fractured and weakened after Yoon's impeachment, while the liberal base has strengthened, making the election results pivotal for determining the long-term political trajectory. The focal point of the election is the fierce battle for Seoul mayor between the DP's Chong Won-o and the incumbent PPP heavyweight Oh Se-hoon.

Chong, a former district head, has been promoted by President Lee and frames the contest as a choice between forward-looking governance and Oh's alleged incompetence. Oh, a seasoned politician seeking to regain the office he previously held, argues that his experience and independence from the presidential coattails make him a better steward for the capital, warning against one-party control.

"Our country would be safer when the rival forces keep each other in check than one side controlling every thing," Oh stated, positioning the race as a crucial check on the DP's power. Chong, in turn, has called for a "stern verdict" on Oh's governance. The DP believes winning Seoul is essential; according to Choi Jin of the Institute of Presidential Leadership, failing to capture the capital would be a "tremendous blow" to the Lee government's authority.

Beyond Seoul, another closely watched contest is in Busan, the southeastern industrial hub, where the PPP's reformist figurehead Ahn Cheol-soo is running against the DP's Ha Jung-woo, a former AI adviser to President Lee. Surveys indicate Ahn holds a slight lead, and analysts suggest his potential victory could be instrumental in helping anti-Yoon reformists regroup and establish a renewed conservative force in South Korean politics.

The broader context of these elections is the ongoing political realignment following the dramatic impeachment of President Yoon. The PPP's internal conflicts between loyalists to Yoon and reformists who supported his removal have left the party struggling to present a unified front, hampering its campaign efforts nationwide.

Meanwhile, the DP, buoyed by its presidential win and the conservative infighting, is campaigning on a platform of stable governance and continuity. Voter sentiment appears to favor the ruling party's candidates in most regions, though some recent polls indicate the opposition or independent candidates are narrowing gaps or even leading in several races, suggesting the final results may not be as overwhelming as early forecasts.

The election thus holds profound implications: a decisive DP win would solidify the liberal administration's control and potentially marginalize the conservative faction associated with Yoon for a considerable time. Conversely, a stronger-than-expected performance by the PPP, especially if it holds Seoul or wins Busan, would signal persistent conservative resilience and could fuel further internal reform movements.

As South Koreans vote, the world watches to see if the momentum from Lee's presidential victory translates into an electoral mandate that reshapes the political landscape or if the conservatives can stem the tide amidst their ongoing crisis





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South Korea Local Elections Lee Jae-Myung Democratic Party People Power Party Seoul Mayor Oh Se-Hoon Chong Won-O Yoon Suk Yeol Impeachment Busan Ahn Cheol-Soo

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