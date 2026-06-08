South Korean Box Office: Zombie Thriller Tops Weekend, K-Pop Drama Debuts Strong

A zombie thriller led by Jun Ji-hyun maintained its top spot at the South Korean box office for the weekend of June 5-7, earning $4 million and raising its cumulative total to $32.6 million. A K-pop comeback film opened in second place, while a musical biography and other releases rounded out the top five.

” held onto its position at the top of the South Korean box office during the weekend of June 5–7. According to data from KOBIS, the tracking service operated by the Korean Film Council, the film generated $4 million from 603,868 admissions, capturing a 44.35% revenue share during its third weekend on release.

Directed byand starring Jun Ji-hyun, Koo Kyo-hwan, and Ji Chang-wook, the zombie thriller tracking a rapidly shifting hive-mind virus inside a mall has pushed its cumulative haul to $32.6 million from 4,727,518 total admissions since its rollout. ” opened in second place, earning $2 million from 321,188 admissions over the three-day window.

Directed by Son Jae-gon, the film follows a faded first-generation K-pop dance trio called Triangle attempting a chaotic, star-studded stage comeback two decades after a sudden scandal broke them up. The film has collected a total cumulative gross of $3.4 million from 543,722 total admissions. ” was in third place, grossing $1.3 million from 199,819 admissions over the frame. It has generated a healthy cumulative cume of $5.5 million from 799,635 total admissions since its launch.

Musical biography “Michael” held steady in fourth place, pulling in $433,526 over the weekend. The film has now brought its cumulative lifetime South Korean cume to $11 million from 1,540,143 total admissions. Fantasy-comedy “The Supernatural Sweet Shop” followed in fifth place, adding $227,631 to bring its total cumulative earnings to $811,063 from 136,821 admissions.

“The Mandalorian and Grogu” was in sixth place after grossing $260,190 over the weekend for a cumulative total of $1.5 million. “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie” took seventh place, adding $72,680 to push its total to $10.3 million. “Masters of the Universe” debuted in eighth place, earning $58,199 from 10,197 admissions and has a gross of $58,937. 2004 Hollywood romance classic “The Notebook” placed ninth, grossing $66,724 over the frame to bring its cumulative Korean cume to $4.2 million.

Rounding out the top 10 was the musical concert feature “Place Asia Tour Encore in Cinema,” which debuted with $120,669 from 8,061 admissions. The concert performance documents the virtual K-pop boy group Plave during their live-arena encore showcase at the Gocheok Sky Dome. The project has grossed $342,446.

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