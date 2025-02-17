South Korean Actress Kim Sae-ron Found Dead at 24

Award-winning actress Kim Sae-ron, known for her role in 'The Man from Nowhere,' was found dead in her Seoul home. Police suspect suicide, but an official cause of death is pending. Kim's career faced a setback after a 2022 drunk-driving incident.

Award-winning South Korea n actress Kim Sae-ron, whose career was marred by a drunk-driving incident in 2022, was found dead in her Seoul residence on Sunday, according to police. She was 24 years old. Police confirmed the discovery, stating there were no signs of foul play. A friend found Kim at her home in the evening and reported the incident to authorities.

While an official cause of death has not been released, a police official indicated to reporters that investigators believe she took her own life and plan to treat it as a suicide. Yonhap news agency reported that no suicide note was found.Kim gained widespread recognition for her role in the 2010 film 'The Man from Nowhere,' where she portrayed a kidnapped child rescued by a former special forces agent. Her performance earned her the Best New Actress award at the Korean Film Awards. Throughout her career, Kim showcased her acting versatility, taking on diverse roles and receiving several accolades, including Best Actress in 2015 for her work in 'A Girl at My Door,' according to her IMDB page.However, her promising career took a significant downturn following a drunk-driving incident in 2022, resulting in a fine of 20 million won ($13,800). The incident generated negative public sentiment, making it challenging for her to secure new acting opportunities. While Kim appeared in the 2023 Netflix series 'Bloodhounds,' Variety reported that most of her scenes were edited out due to the repercussions of the drunk-driving incident.





