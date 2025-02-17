South Korean Actress Kim Sae-ron Found Dead at 24

Kim Sae-ron, a South Korean actress known for her roles in films like 'A Brand New Life' and 'The Neighbors,' was found dead at her Seoul residence on Sunday. She was 24 years old.

South Korea n actor Kim Sae-ron was found deceased at her residence in Seoul on Sunday. Her passing occurred nearly two years after she stepped away from the public spotlight following a conviction for drunk driving. She was 24 years old. According to police, Kim's body was discovered by a friend. There were no indications of foul play, and authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding her death, a police spokesperson informed CNN.

Kim embarked on her acting career at a young age and gained significant recognition, including an appearance at the Cannes Film Festival, for her portrayal of a girl abandoned at an orphanage in the 2009 movie 'A Brand New Life.' She subsequently starred in notable films and television shows like the 2010 action hit 'The Man from Nowhere,' the 2012 mystery thriller 'The Neighbors,' and the 2014 drama 'A Girl at My Door.' However, Kim's career encountered a setback in April 2023 after a Seoul court found her guilty of driving under the influence following a car accident in Seoul a year prior. While she avoided imprisonment, she was levied a fine of approximately $14,000. Her last known role was in Netflix's 2023 K-drama 'Bloodhounds.' The final post on Kim's Instagram account, a photograph of the actress shared in January, has garnered over 205,000 likes. Comments are currently disabled on the account. Following the news of Kim's death, Korean celebrities expressed their condolences. Actor Kim Ok-bin wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of a white chrysanthemum, a symbol of mourning in many Asian cultures, 'May you rest in peace.' Kim Min-che, Kim's co-star, shared a scene from 'The Neighbors' on Instagram and stated, 'I was so happy to meet you as my daughter in the movie. May you rest in peace.' Recent deaths of young K-pop idols and K-drama stars have brought renewed attention to the ongoing concerns about mental health and the pressures within South Korea's entertainment industry. Song Jae-lim, a former model who gained recognition in K-dramas, was found deceased in his apartment last November at the age of 39. ASTRO boy band member Moon bin passed away last year at the age of 25. K-pop singer and actress Sulli also died at the age of 25 in 2019. And two years prior, boyband SHINee's Kim Jong-hyun was found dead at his home at the age of 27. Entertainment agencies have implemented various mental health support systems, including counseling services and more flexible schedules, but observers contend that the highly competitive nature of K-entertainment, combined with intense public scrutiny and expectations of perfection in appearance and behavior, are taking a toll on stars





