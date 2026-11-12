South Korea to Allow Crypto Withdrawal Freezes Over Suspected Hacks

South Korea’s FSC plans to let crypto exchanges freeze withdrawals over suspected hacks as authorities push for stronger cybersecurity measures.

The move follows recent security incidents involving South Korean crypto exchanges, including GOPAX’s precautionary suspension of services and a $70,000 hot-wallet breach at Prabang. South Korea’s Financial Services Commission plans to allow crypto exchanges to suspend deposits and withdrawals when hacking is suspected, rather than waiting until a breach is confirmed, amid a push for stronger industry security.it would issue a no-action letter permitting preventive suspensions under certain conditions.

Current rules prohibit exchanges from blocking withdrawals without legitimate grounds and explicitly allow restrictions only when a hacking incident is clearly established. The regulator also called for round-the-clock monitoring and incident response, higher cold-wallet holdings, and stronger insurance coverage and reserves. The FSC said exchanges unable to monitor continuously would process deposits and withdrawals only during staffed hours and notify users in advance.after receiving a hacking threat, although a representative said no breach had occurred.

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On Oct. 24, trading platform Prabang suspended services after detecting abnormal hot-wallet withdrawals, reporting about $70,000 in losses.at 130 of 555 financial companies reviewed nationwide. It separately identified GOPAX operator Streami and Prabang among 16 companies involved in earlier security incidents.