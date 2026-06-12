South Korea Stuns Czechia with Late Comeback in World Cup Opener

South Korea fought back from a halftime deficit to defeat Czechia 2-1 in their World Cup Group A opener, with goals from Hwang In-beom and Oh Hyeon-gyu securing the comeback victory after Ladislav Krejci's second-half header had given Czechia the lead. The win puts South Korea second in the group behind Mexico, who opened the tournament with a 2-0 win over South Africa. Despite a lackluster first half, the match thrilled in the second period with South Korea dominating possession but needing clinical finishing. Son Heung-min, in his fourth World Cup, had chances but could not add to his tally, while the game featured notable empty seats at the Guadalajara Stadium despite FIFA's claims of unprecedented demand.

South Korea began their quest for World Cup glory with a dramatic come-from-behind victory over Czechia in Group A , winning 2-1 after a frantic second half at the Guadalajara Stadium.

The match, played in front of a sparse crowd that highlighted logistical issues despite FIFA's boasts of unprecedented demand, saw the Koreans overcome a deficit through two late goals to secure all three points. Czech Republic, appearing in their first World Cup since 2006, struck first in the 59th minute when captain Ladislav Krejci headed home from a long throw-in, silencing the South Korean contingent and giving his side a deserved lead after a period of pressure.

The goal capped a second-half improvement from Czechia, who had struggled in a lackluster first 45 minutes that saw both teams jeered off the field following a goalless stalemate. South Korea, ranked 25th by FIFA and appearing in their 11th consecutive World Cup, responded brilliantly after falling behind. Their equalizer came in the 67th minute through Hwang In-beom, the Feyenoord midfielder showcasing his technical skill by faking a shot to shake off two Czech defenders before slotting home.

The goal ignited the South Korean bench and supporters, shifting the momentum entirely. Just thirteen minutes later, the comeback was complete. Hwang In-beom turned provider, driving down the right flank and delivering a cross that found Besiktas striker Oh Hyeon-gyu, who finished emphatically for the decisive goal in the 80th minute.

Czechia thought they had snatched a point back in the 77th minute when Tomas Soucek headed in from a set piece, but the effort was ruled out for offside after a lengthy Video Assistant Referee review, a decision that proved crucial. South Korea saw out the remaining minutes to claim a vital opening win, leapfrogging Czechia in the group standings.

The victory propels South Korea to second place in Group A behind co-hosts Mexico, who earlier in the day had beaten South Africa 2-0 in the tournament opener. For Son Heung-min, the 33-year-old Los Angeles FC forward and captain, it was a mixed night in his fourth World Cup appearance. The former Tottenham star, aiming to become South Korea's all-time leading World Cup scorer and the highest-scoring Asian player in the tournament's history, had opportunities but could not convert.

He missed a shot wide in the first half and then saw a close-range effort saved by Czech goalkeeper Jiri Pavlenka in the second period, leaving his tally at three goals from three previous World Cups. Despite South Korea's dominance in possession and their higher shot count, the final score reflected their clinical edge in the key moments after the break.

The game was notable for the visible swaths of empty seats throughout the 45,664-capacity Guadalajara Stadium, with an announced attendance of 44,985. FIFA President Gianni Infantino was among those in attendance, highlighting the contrast between the organization's pre-tournament hype about ticket sales and the reality on the day. Sections in the middle tiers of the stadium were particularly sparse, with other gaps scattered across the stands.

The issue raised questions about the tournament's local engagement despite Mexico's earlier successful hosting of the opener. South Korea's win continues their record as the most frequent Asian participant in World Cup history with 12 overall appearances, though their best result remains the historic fourth-place finish as co-hosts with Japan in 2002. Since that run, they have consistently reached the knockout stage but never advanced beyond the round of 16.

This victory gives them a strong foundation to aim for a deep run in 2026, while Czechia must regroup quickly ahead of their next group match. The result underscores South Korea's resilience and ability to perform under pressure on the global stage, a trait that has defined their World Cup appearances over the past two decades.

The team's blend of experienced stars like Son Heung-min and emerging talents such as Hwang In-beom and Oh Hyeon-gyu proved decisive in a match that transformed from a dull affair into a thrilling contest within twenty minutes of the second half. For Czechia, the defeat marks a disappointing start to their first World Cup in twenty years, despite a promising showing in qualification and a goal from captain Krejci.

They will need to address their set-piece defending and find a way to maintain their second-half concentration for the full 90 minutes as they prepare to face Mexico and South Korea in upcoming fixtures. Meanwhile, South Korea's celebration was tempered slightly by the knowledge that a tighter defensive display will be required as the tournament progresses, but the three points and the manner of the comeback will instill immense confidence in the squad.

The match also served as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of the World Cup, where early pressure does not always yield results, and late moments of quality can overturn a game. With Group A wide open following Mexico's win and this result, the stage is set for high-stakes encounters as the tournament unfolds.

The empty stadium issue remains a talking point, suggesting that local interest may not match the global buzz, but the quality of the football in the second half provided an exciting showcase for neutral viewers. South Korea's players and fans will remember this night for the late goals and the crucial victory that puts them in a commanding position early in the group stage, dreaming of a repeat of their 2002 heroics or even an improvement upon it





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World Cup South Korea Czechia Group A Hwang In-Beom Oh Hyeon-Gyu Ladislav Krejci Comeback Guadalajara Son Heung-Min Mexico South Africa FIFA Attendance

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