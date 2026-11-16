South Korea Struggles to Prevent AI Cheating on Major College Entrance Exam

South Korean officials are working to stop cheating using artificial intelligence and smart devices during the Suneung college entrance exam taken by over half a million students, following a confession from a top tax accountant exam scorer who used hidden cameras and AI for answers.

South Korea n officials are scrambling to prevent cheating on a national college entrance exam as concerns grow that artificial intelligence and smart devices are making fraud harder to detect.

Experts are concerned whether cheating with technology could be detected on the exam to be taken Thursday by more than half a million students nationwide. The annual exam, known as “Suneung,” or the College Scholastic Ability Test, is a high-stakes event in a country notorious for intense academic competition, where prospects for jobs, social standings and even marriage can depend on which university a person attends.

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The worries intensified over the weekend after the top scorer on a national tax accountant exam conducted in April and July confessed to using a hidden micro-camera and smartphone to obtain answers with AI following weeks of suspicion over his unusually high scores. South Korea goes to great lengths each year to create an ideal testing environment, including delaying the start of the workday and stock market trading to ease traffic for test takers and pausing flights during the exam's English listening section.

Authorities have had difficulty trying to come up with equally sweeping measures to prevent cheating with AI devices, which Seoul-based Hankyoreh newspaper warned in an editorial Monday could threaten “the very foundations of the examination system. ” During a legislative audit Monday, Education Minister Choi Kyo-jin rejected calls by some lawmakers to postpone the exam until stronger anti-cheating measures are in place, saying a delay would cause “even a larger disruption” to students.

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Choi said he was confident that exam proctors would be able to spot AI-powered smart glasses , which typically have thick, horn-rimmed frames and built-in speakers and lens displays. Education authorities will deploy at least one specially trained supervisor at each of the 1,300 test sites nationwide to identify such glasses.

Officials also are considering requiring test takers to hand over their smart devices and shutting down public Wi-Fi connections at test sites, according to the office of Prime Minister Han Seongsook. Education ministry official Song Geun-hyeon said the ministry has provided proctors with new guidance on detecting test takers using hidden cameras and other devices, including watching for suspicious movements involving “their sleeves, collars or buttons, and certain gestures.

” The ministry was working with the Ministry of Science and Information and Communication Technology on anti-cheating measures for the college entrance exam, which were to be announced Tuesday. Vice Education Minister Choi Eun-ok said the discussions with the science ministry also include temporarily restricting telecommunications at test sites. Whether that was feasible wasn't immediately clear considering laws prohibiting electronic signal jamming or concerns it could interfere with communication in surrounding areas.

Song said metal detectors and radio detectors would be limited, while deploying thermal cameras would be highly unlikely because of privacy concerns. Supervisors cannot search belongings without the consent of the test takers.

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“At the government-wide level, we would also need to give further consideration to measures that will make it easier to identify smart devices,” said Song, adding that officials are debating whether to require manufacturers to design the devices to emit “flashing lights or sounds” while in use. Han Won-seok, a 34-year-old man who finished first in the country’s tax accountant exam, admitted in a YouTube video posted Sunday to using a concealed camera to photograph the questions, sending the images to a generative AI tool and receiving answers on a smartphone.

Police are investigating. Han earlier told the media that he scored 397.5 out of a possible 400 points on the first-stage, multiple-choice test in April and 663 out of 800 on the second-stage essay exam in July, unusually high marks that one Korean newspaper likened to “running a 100-meter sprint in under five seconds. ”