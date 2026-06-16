South Korea's KF-21 Fighter Jet Receives Flight Safety Certification

South Korea's first domestically developed fighter jet, the KF-21, has received flight safety certification from the government, clearing the way for its operational deployment.

The certification was granted by the government after the aircraft completed a series of flight and safety tests between 2021 and 2026. A South Korea n Air Force KF21 fighter jet takes part in a defence exhibition in Seongnam, S Korea, October 17 2025 / Reuters South Korea 's first domestically developed fighter jet , the KF-21 , has received flight safety certification from the government, clearing the way for its operational deployment, the Defence Acquisition Programme Administration said on Tuesday.

The certification was granted on Monday after the aircraft completed a series of flight and safety tests that were conducted between 2021 and 2026, according toAccording to DAPA, a review committee confirmed that the KF-21 met all 745 requirements across 14 evaluation categories, including aircraft structure, avionics, and electronic systems. Russia denies monastery strike allegations after deadly attacks on Ukraine The first 40 aircraft, focused on air-to-air combat capabilities, are scheduled for delivery by 2028, while an additional 80 jets with expanded air-to-ground and anti-ship capabilities will follow.

The first batch of KF-21 fighters is expected to be delivered to the South Korean Air Force in the second half of this year, with further deliveries taking place in stages. Russia denies monastery strike allegations after deadly attacks on UkraineIran national team's media staff unable to travel to World Cup after failing to obtain US visasTrump holds phone calls with Putin, Zelenskyy ahead of G7 summit





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KF-21 South Korea Fighter Jet Flight Safety Certification Defence Acquisition Programme Administration

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