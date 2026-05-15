South Korea's FSC Prepares Detailed Rules for Tokenized Securities Before 2027 Legal Framework

The Financial Services Commission (FSC) of South Korea is working on detailed rules for tokenized securities before the country's first regulated environment for issuing, distributing, and trading tokenized securities on distributed blockchain ledgers takes effect in February 2027.

South Korea 's FSC is preparing detailed rules for tokenized securities before a legal framework for blockchain-based securities takes effect in February 2027. The country's Financial Services Commission ( FSC ) plans to release detailed tokenized securities rules in July as the country prepares to bring blockchain-based securities under its capital markets framework in 2027.

The measures are expected to include a roadmap for tokenizing stocks, bonds, and money market funds, possible changes to over-the-counter trading limits, and rules allowing some fractional investment products to pool similar underlying assets





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South Korea FSC Tokenized Securities Blockchain-Based Securities Capital Markets Framework Detailed Rules Roadmap Tokenizing Stocks Bonds Money Market Funds Over-The-Counter Trading Limits Fractional Investment Products Underlying Assets Institutionalization Tokenized Deposits Government Operational Spending Distributed Ledger Infrastructure Valid Securities Registries Legislation Preparatory Period Tokenized Securities Framework

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