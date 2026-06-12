South Korea's ex-president sentenced to prison term of 30 years over military drone incursion

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol had denied any wrongdoing over the drone incursion.

over North Korea to ​help create a pretext for his failed December 2024 ⁠martial law declaration. The Seoul Central District Court found Yoon guilty of aiding ​the enemy and abuse of power, saying he had conspired in the ​October 2024 drone incursion over Pyongyang from the outset, according to a court statement.

The ruling adds to a series of judgments against the ousted conservative leader, once South ​Korea’s top prosecutor, whose martial law order plunged Asia’s fourth-largest economy ​into its deepest political turmoil in decades. REUTERSYoon had denied any wrongdoing over the drone incursion. His ‌lawyers ⁠said he neither ordered nor later approved the operation, which they said was unrelated to martial law and instead a response to months of North Korean launches across the border of balloons stuffed with rubbish.

In February, a South Korean court sentenced Yoon to life in prison after finding ​him guilty of leading an insurrection linked to the ​martial law ⁠attempt. AFP via Getty Images A bus carrying former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol arriving at the Seoul Central District Court for his sentencing trial. He was removed from office last year after the Constitutional Court upheld his impeachment, triggering a snap election that was won by liberal President ⁠Lee ​Jae Myung.

The embattled former president has appealed the earlier rulings against him. REUTERSA protester punches an effigy of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol at a demonstration. A bus carrying former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol arriving at the Seoul Central District Court for his sentencing trial.





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