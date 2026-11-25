South Korea’s draft crypto bill would initially require banks to own a majority of each won stablecoin issuer, though a fintech could be its largest shareholder.

South Korea’s draft bill favors bank-led stablecoin issuance but allows fintech and technology companies to become the largest individual shareholders. South Korean fintech companies could gain influence in bank-led stablecoin groups by signing up partners that help people spend won-denominated tokens, Tiger Research said in its Tuesday report.

“Those relationships are likely to matter more to the business than the volume of stablecoins issued,” the Asia-focused research companyTuesday, that would initially limit issuance of won-denominated stablecoins to consortiums in which banks collectively hold a majority stake. A fintech or technology company could still hold a larger stake than any individual bank.

Also read South Korea Unveils Draft Bill to Promote Crypto Innovation, User Protection

If the Banking Act’s 15% limit on a bank’s stake in a nonfinancial company applies to stablecoin issuers, at least four banks would need to join each consortium to secure a majority, according to Tiger Research. Vincent Chok, founder and CEO of First Digital, the issuer of the FDUSD stablecoin, told Cointelegraph that bank-majority consortiums could give won-denominated stablecoins credibility at launch, while fintech participation could help preserve innovation.

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“Beyond who issues, Korea’s ability to capture the wider economic activity around stablecoins will rest on efficient on- and off-ramps and rails connecting KRW with global dollar liquidity,” Chok said.the National Assembly before proceeding to presidential promulgation. Tiger Research said the legislation is expected to take effect one year after promulgation, while key details, including shareholder requirements for stablecoin consortiums, remain subject to subsequent enforcement decrees. Nate Kostar