South Korea is introducing sweeping anti-cheating measures for its pivotal annual college entrance exams, including inspecting glasses, sealing shirt buttons with stickers, and deploying 8,400 additional supervisors. The measures respond to concerns about AI and smart devices enabling fraud, following recent cases where a top scorer used hidden cameras and generative AI to cheat. Over 550,000 test-takers will participate at 1,300 sites, with electronic devices prohibited, metal detector searches for suspicious individuals, cheaters facing a 10-year exam ban, and college students risking expulsion.

Proctors will inspect every test-taker’s glasses and seal their shirt buttons with stickers, and authorities will deploy 8,400 additional supervisors at South Korea’s college entrance exams Thursday.

The sweeping measures to fight cheating are in response to concerns that artificial intelligence and smart devices are making fraud harder to detect. More than 550,000 people will participate in the exam at some 1,300 test sites in what's a pivotal annual event for the country known for its intense academic competition, where job prospects, social standing and even marriage prospects often hinge on which school a person attends.

Also read South Korea Struggles to Prevent AI Cheating on Major College Entrance Exam

Concerns about cheating grew after the top scorer on a national tax accountant exam admitted to using a hidden camera, a smartphone and generative AI tools to obtain answers, the latest in a string of AI-assisted cheating cases to affect exams in recent months. In a televised briefing Tuesday, Prime Minister Han Seongsook said proctors will use metal detectors on test-takers who act suspiciously to search for hidden devices and that the exam ban for cheaters will be lengthened from the current one year to 10.

College students retaking the exam to go to different universities will be expelled from their current schools if they are caught cheating, in addition to facing a 10-year ban on entering any school, Han said. Test-takers will be prohibited from bringing electronic devices such as smartphones, smart glasses and smart watches, or any object with a camera, and failing to hand them over to proctors before the exam will be treated as cheating, regardless of whether they were used.

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Those who wear glasses will be asked to place them on the desk for inspection before the exam, and supervisors will monitor for smart glasses throughout the hourslong test. Han advised test-takers to avoid clothing with buttons, and any buttons will be covered with stickers to guard against hidden cameras. She said global technology companies that operate AI chatbots have also agreed to cooperate with any post-exam investigations into suspected cheating, such as queries involving photographed test pages.

The “Suneung” or the College Scholastic Ability Test, is a crucial annual event for which the education-obsessed country goes to extraordinary lengths to create an ideal testing environment. The start of work hours and stock trading are delayed to ease traffic for test-takers, and flights are halted during the English listening section. Police often use cars or motorcycles to escort test-takers who are running late, while the military sometimes suspends training near testing sites.

Growing public concerns about AI-assisted cheating have drastically raised the stakes for this year’s exam, with some experts and politicians even calling for the government to postpone the test until reliable anti-cheating measures are in place.

“There could be critics who say our measures are excessive, but a failure to conduct Suneung in a strict and fair manner will bring a disruption to our society that would really be worse than a disaster,” Vice Education Minister Choi Eun-ok said. “We believe we are in a situation where excessive measures are necessary.

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” Government officials scrambled to strengthen anti-cheating measures this week after a 34-year-old man who topped a national tax accountant exam confessed in a video posted on his lawyer’s YouTube channel Sunday that he had used a hidden micro-camera and smartphone to obtain answers from AI. Han Won-seok’s unusually high scores had drawn suspicion after he discussed them during recent media interviews.

The case follows other incidents involving AI-assisted cheating in the past several months, including test-takers caught using AI-powered smart glasses on an English standardized test in June and on some university essay exams in October. Han Won-seok told reporters he would cooperate with the criminal investigation into his actions as he arrived for questioning by Seoul police Tuesday.