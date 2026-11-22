Education Minister Choi Kyo-jin resigns after last-minute anti-cheating measures for the Suneung caused public confusion, as authorities investigate approximately 100 cases of exam fraud amid rising AI fears.

South Korea n Education Minister Choi Kyo-jin has formally announced his resignation, accepting full responsibility for the significant public controversy surrounding the national college entrance examination. The decision follows widespread confusion and logistical errors introduced through last-minute policy changes designed to prevent artificial intelligence-assisted cheating. The exam, known officially as the College Scholastic Ability Test or Suneung, took place on Thursday, November 19, 2026, marking a critical moment for academic integrity in the country.

Minister Resigns Amid Suneung Security Failures

Choi Kyo-jin issued a public statement on Sunday acknowledging the severe inconvenience caused to students, parents, and exam administrators by the abrupt procedural updates. He explicitly stated that as the minister in charge of the education portfolio, he could not escape the criticism that the Ministry of Education failed to prepare the testing infrastructure in advance. The government implemented these new security protocols without adequate notice, leading to chaotic scenes at testing centers and significant anxiety among the test-taking population.

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Strict Penalties and Growing AI Fraud Concerns

The backlash against the Ministry of Education intensified as officials reported that approximately one hundred distinct cases of cheating were identified during the administration of the exam. In a move to deter future academic dishonesty, the government has announced that individuals caught cheating will be banned from retaking the national exam for a period of up to ten years. This harsh penalty reflects the state's determination to maintain the legitimacy of the highly competitive college entrance system.

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Tragic Death of Suspected AI Cheating Student

The controversy has been further inflamed by allegations involving Lee Jin-woo, a 32-year-old dentistry student at Seoul National University, who recently achieved a perfect score on the Legal Education Eligibility Test. Police confirmed that Lee was found dead on Thursday at a motel in eastern Seoul. Authorities are investigating whether artificial intelligence tools were used to facilitate his score, a claim that has drawn intense media scrutiny and public debate regarding the accessibility of AI in high-stakes academic environments.

Impact on South Korea Academic Integrity

The resignation of Choi Kyo-jin signals a major shift in the leadership of the South Korean education sector as authorities work to restore public trust in the testing system. The combination of administrative errors and suspected high-profile fraud has raised serious questions about the feasibility of current anti-cheating measures. The government must now address both the procedural failures that confused test-takers and the technological challenges posed by increasingly sophisticated AI tools used to bypass exam security.