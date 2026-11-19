South Korea implements unprecedented security for the 2026 CSAT, including flight suspensions and AI detection, following high-profile cheating scandals that threaten social trust.

South Korea is administering its high-stakes College Scholastic Ability Test on Thursday, November 19, 2026, under a web of stringent security protocols designed to eliminate modern cheating methods. The examination, which serves as the critical gateway to university admission for over 551,000 candidates, commenced at 8:40 am at 1,312 test centres across the nation. Authorities have deployed approximately 75,000 proctors and 8,400 additional personnel to maintain order and integrity during the grueling exam that runs until 5:45 pm.

Unprecedented Security Protocols for CSAT

The government has introduced rigorous anti-cheating measures for the 2026 CSAT in direct response to a recent scandal where the top scorer in the certified tax accountant exam admitted to using artificial intelligence and digital devices. This confession raised immediate concerns about the potential for advanced technological cheating in the nation's most important academic assessment. In light of these risks, President Lee Jae-myung has characterized cheating as a grave crime that undermines social trust and has ordered intensified enforcement.

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Physical security checks have been significantly heightened to detect prohibited items before candidates enter examination rooms. Test-takers are subject to physical inspections of their glasses and the buttons on their clothing, which are covered with stickers to prevent hidden devices. All electronic devices are strictly banned from exam rooms, with students permitted to bring only pencils. This zero-tolerance policy aims to ensure that no digital assistance can influence the scores of the 551,864 applicants who registered for this year's test.

Digital Interference Prevention and Financial Penalties

To counteract sophisticated cheating methods involving mobile technology, authorities have implemented a multi-layered digital defense system. Wi-Fi networks inside and around all exam sites are blocked, and a nationwide emergency alert was broadcast fifteen minutes before the exam began. This alert was specifically designed to trigger a loud alarm on nearly all mobile phones, even if the devices were set to silent mode, thereby neutralizing any communication devices brought into the vicinity of the test centres.

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The financial stakes for those caught cheating have also been dramatically increased to serve as a stronger deterrent. President Lee Jae-myung announced that the government would offer rewards of more than 100 million won, equivalent to $75,129, for each confirmed report of cheating involving advanced gadgets. This substantial bounty aims to encourage students and staff to report suspicious activities, creating a surveillance network that relies on public vigilance to complement official proctoring efforts.

Aviation Suspensions and Noise Control Measures

The impact of the CSAT extends beyond the walls of educational institutions, affecting national infrastructure and transportation schedules. To ensure absolute silence during the English listening portion of the test, all takeoffs and landings nationwide are suspended from 1:05 pm to 1:40 pm. This temporary ground stop is a critical measure to prevent any aviation noise from disrupting the candidates who must concentrate on audio-based questions during this specific segment of the exam.

Furthermore, aircraft currently in flight are required to maintain an altitude of at least 3 kilometres, or 1.86 miles, above sea level during this period, with exceptions only for emergencies. These coordinated efforts between educational authorities and aviation regulators highlight the societal priority placed on the fairness of the College Scholastic Ability Test. In South Korea, university choice is widely regarded as a major milestone that significantly influences long-term career prospects, making the integrity of this single exam paramount to the nation's social fabric.

Exam Schedule and National Significance

The 2026 CSAT begins at 8:40 am local time, which corresponds to 23:40 GMT on Wednesday, and concludes at 5:45 pm local time, or 08:45 GMT on Thursday. This eight-hour examination period tests the knowledge of hundreds of thousands of students in a highly controlled environment. The extensive logistical preparations, including the suspension of commercial flights and the deployment of thousands of security personnel, underscore the exam's status as a pivotal event in the South Korean calendar.

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The stringent measures implemented for this year's exam reflect a broader societal commitment to maintaining meritocracy in higher education. With the College Scholastic Ability Test serving as the primary determinant for university admission, the government and the public are united in their opposition to any form of academic dishonesty. The combination of physical inspections, digital shielding, and severe financial penalties demonstrates the lengths to which South Korea will go to protect the validity of its educational system.