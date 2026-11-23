The South Korean government is reviewing legislation to allow dancing in restaurants, addressing a long-standing conflict with strict food sanitation laws that has suppressed live music venues like Ovantgarde in Busan.

Seoul, South Korea — The South Korea n government is considering passing a radical piece of legislation: letting people “dance freely” in restaurants. For more than a decade, that’s been a problem for many small live music venues that have registered as general restaurants so that they can serve food and alcohol, instead of entertainment establishments, which come with stricter regulations and higher taxes.

The problem: under the country’s federal Food Sanitation Act, people in restaurants don’t have what South Korean megastars BTS might call “permission to dance. ” Some areas, like the Mapo-gu district of Seoul where the club-heavy neighborhood of Hongdae is located, have their own local ordinances that allow restaurants to apply for dance permits. But these are on a case-by-case basis, and only a handful of districts across the country have such ordinances.

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One pub and live music venue in the southeastern coastal city of Busan faced this dilemma firsthand over the summer. The venue, Ovantgarde, hosts concerts and music nights that feature musicians from across the country, playing blues to ballads to rock. But in August, they went too far—and allowed people to dance, prompting authorities to hand down a business suspension that forced it to close for two months. Related article Overlooking the city with Busan Tower in Yongdusan Park.

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This time, authorities appear to be listening.

“At the time , I expressed my regret that such outdated and restrictive regulations were still in place and promised to find a solution as soon as possible,” wrote Chae Hwi-young, the Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism, in an Instagram post on Friday. Now, he said, the ministry aims to create a new business category to give “live clubs formal legal recognition” under guidelines that recognize their unique position as neither fully a restaurant nor a nightclub.

That will allow live music venues to both serve food and allow customers to “dance freely,” he wrote. He added that he had personally visited Ovantgarde and met with its owner, as well as other members of the indie music community, to explain the policy proposals—which was met with an enthusiastic response.

“Live clubs are incubators for emerging artists, as well as vibrant creative spaces where musicians can experiment boldly with new ideas and connect with one another,” the post said, adding that such venues must be protected for “the next generation of musicians who will shape the future of K-culture. ” Related article This image released by the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety shows the dried ant products allegedly used by a local restaurant.

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South Korean restaurant owner avoids jail time in ‘ants on a plate’ accusation 3 min read Many social media users rejoiced at the news, with comments under Chae’s post calling the change long overdue – especially for a country that has staked its soft power and economic success on the so-called “K-wave,” the global popularity of Korean cultural exports like K-pop, K-dramas and K-beauty. But the legal process could take many more months.

The ministry must now draft a proposal, which involves consulting other government agencies, before passing it through the National Assembly legislature; the public will also have a chance to review the proposal. In the meantime, live clubs wait for their fortunes to change, and customers wait to get their groove on.

Ovantgarde formally reopened in late October; attendees walking into the venue will see music posters plastered along the staircase, an elevated stage for performers at the front, and multiple signs with stark block letters that read: “NO DANCE. ”