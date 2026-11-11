South Korean police detained 80 people after they activated Tesla's Full Self‑Driving on vehicles that lack legal certification. The crackdown follows a surge of unauthorized FSD hacks from Poland, Ukraine and the Netherlands, prompting Tesla, lawmakers and safety regulators to act.

South Korea n law enforcement officials began a nationwide crackdown on April 15, detaining 80 individuals who had illegally activated Tesla's Full Self‑Driving (FSD) suite on vehicles that had not received road‑legal certification for the feature. The arrests followed an investigation that identified unauthorized hacks originating in Poland, Ukraine and the Netherlands.

How the Illegal FSD Activation Works

The illegal method leverages proprietary hardware from newer Tesla models, harvested by hackers and paired with a $20 microcontroller board from Adafruit. By routing the board through a USB port, owners can bypass the software safeguards built into older cars, forcing the FSD code to register as if the vehicle belonged to a U.S.‑certified model. The workaround is simple enough that anyone with basic electronics knowledge can execute it without physically opening the vehicle.

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Developers such as the Dutch engineer known as jvanakker, who published the hack on GitHub, warn that the modification risks voiding the vehicle's warranty and could trigger remote intervention by Tesla's over‑the‑air diagnostic systems. The hack exploits a hardware dependency that was never intended for North‑American model variants sold in South Korea.

Reactions from Tesla and Regulatory Bodies

Tesla's legal team publicly condemned the FSD hack in an April 2026 statement that it had been pursuing the issue for several years. The company indicated that it would pursue legal action against distributors who facilitate the sale of modified hardware, and that it had introduced software updates designed to detect unauthorized hardware added to the car's computer architecture.

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South Korea's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport added the crackdown to its list of priorities for the 2026 safety review, citing an estimated 100,000 Korean Tesla owners who had already activated the unapproved feature. The ministry stressed that FSD activation on uncertified vehicles contravenes national road‑safety regulations and could lead to accidents due to unverified hardware performance.

International Viewpoints and Global Impact

Japan, China, the United Kingdom and several European jurisdictions reported similar upticks in illicit FSD activations during the first half of 2024. In China, local regulators announced an audit of Tesla dealerships to ensure compliance with the safety certification that the country mandates for autonomous driving systems.

Industry analysts note that the popularity of FSD is becoming a decisive factor for consumers worldwide. When drivers cannot legally enable the feature, they often turn to underground communities that provide software downloads, thereby eroding the intended safety chain and exposing vehicles to unknown firmware errors.

Next Steps and Ongoing Enforcement

South Korean prosecutors are expected to charge the 80 individuals under the country's automated vehicle rogue technology statutes, with penalties ranging from fines to imprisonment depending on the severity of the offense. Tesla has already deployed a software patch slated for release in September that will flag any external hardware added to the vehicle's control unit.

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Legal experts predict that other countries with high Tesla penetration will follow South Korea's lead, tightening oversight and potentially imposing harsher penalties for unauthorized FSD modifications. For Tesla owners, the most reliable path to using FSD remains through official updates provided by Tesla, which guarantee compliance with local regulatory standards and warranty coverage.