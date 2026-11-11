South Korea and Ukraine Foreign Ministers Meet in Paris to Restore Ties

Foreign ministers Cho Hyun and Andrii Sybiha meet in Paris to discuss restoring diplomatic relations following the transfer of North Korean POWs to Seoul.

South Korea n Foreign Minister Cho Hyun and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha convened in Paris on Tuesday for their first face-to-face diplomatic talks since a major rift emerged between the two nations. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the G7 foreign ministers' gathering, marking a critical step toward stabilizing bilateral relations that had recently deteriorated significantly.

Diplomatic Mechanism for Restoring Trust

The core objective of this high-level engagement was to address the immediate causes of diplomatic strain and establish a framework for renewed cooperation. South Korea emphasized mutual respect and trust as foundational prerequisites for developing relations, while expressing hope that pending issues would be resolved smoothly through direct dialogue.

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Ukrainian officials indicated that further steps are necessary to achieve the full normalization of ties. Sybiha reaffirmed Kiev's willingness to cultivate a dynamic and pragmatic partnership with Seoul, signaling a clear intent to move past previous disagreements and rebuild institutional connections.

Stakeholder Positions on Prisoner Transfer Dispute

Tensions between Kyiv and Seoul escalated sharply after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed during an address to the UN General Assembly in September that Ukraine had transferred two North Korean prisoners of war to South Korea. This disclosure prompted Seoul to recall its ambassador to Ukraine and withdraw approximately half of its embassy staff last month, creating a significant diplomatic vacuum.

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During the Paris meeting, Cho Hyun explicitly referenced the dispute over the prisoners, calling for an apology from Kyiv and concrete measures to prevent a recurrence of such actions. He stressed that faithful implementation of bilateral agreements is essential for any future development of relations between the two countries.

In response, Sybiha called for joint diplomatic efforts to keep bilateral relations stable. He thanked South Korea for its continued support of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, attempting to balance the specific grievance over the prisoners with broader strategic alignment against common challenges.

Real-World Impact and Future Diplomatic Steps

The restoration of diplomatic channels has immediate implications for the operational capacity of both embassies and the coordination of international policy. With embassy staff levels reduced by half, the resumption of normal diplomatic functions requires careful logistical planning and mutual confidence-building measures agreed upon during these talks.

A key outcome of the meeting was Sybiha's renewed invitation for Cho Hyun to visit Ukraine. This proposed visit serves as a tangible next step in the diplomatic process, potentially allowing for deeper discussions on security cooperation and aid coordination away from the multilateral setting of the G7 summit.

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Both ministers acknowledged that while progress has been made in opening lines of communication, the path to full normalization remains complex. The success of this initial meeting will likely depend on subsequent follow-up actions and the consistent application of the principles of mutual respect outlined during their exchange in Paris.