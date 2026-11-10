South Korea AI Detects 96,000 Child Abuse Cases in Six Months

South Korea's Ministry of Gender Equality and Family reports that an AI system detected 96,210 cases of child sexual abuse material between April and September, significantly boosting removal efforts from online platforms.

The Ministry of Gender Equality and Family in South Korea announced that its newly deployed artificial intelligence system identified more than 96,000 instances of child sexual abuse material over a six-month period. This technological intervention has dramatically accelerated the identification of illegal content, raising the daily detection rate per monitoring worker by nearly tenfold since its implementation. The system operated continuously between April and September to combat the rising tide of digital sex crimes targeting minors.

AI System Detection Results And Mechanism

According to official data released on Tuesday, the AI-powered tool monitored social media channels and random chat applications around the clock. It successfully flagged 96,210 distinct cases of suspected illegal content during the specified timeframe. After initial automated screening, these flags were sent to human reviewers for verification. Once validated by human monitors, the system automatically generated and sent removal requests directly to the relevant online platforms hosting the material.

Also read Taiwan and South Korea Join Forces on Musical Theater Co-Productions

The National Centre for Digital Sexual Crime Response introduced this advanced AI system in April to address the evolving nature of digital sex offenses. The technology functions as a high-speed filter, scanning vast amounts of data to identify patterns consistent with child sexual abuse material. This automated approach allows human resources to focus on complex cases that require nuanced judgment, thereby increasing overall efficiency and coverage across digital networks.

Stakeholder Strategies And Future Monitoring Expansion

The Ministry of Gender Equality and Family has outlined ambitious plans to scale these digital safety measures significantly in the coming year. The centre intends to expand its monitoring scope from the current 74 online platforms to 139 platforms next year. This expansion aims to close gaps in surveillance by covering a broader spectrum of digital environments where illegal content may be distributed.

Advertisement

To support this growth in monitoring capacity, the ministry is committed to improving the detection accuracy of the AI system. This will be achieved through additional training of the algorithm using new data sets and refined parameters. The National Centre for Digital Sexual Crime Response, which was established in 2018, continues to serve as the primary operational hub for these counter-measures, ensuring that technological advancements keep pace with criminal tactics.

Victim Support Statistics And Police Enforcement Data

Beyond detection and removal, the centre provides critical support services to those affected by digital sexual crimes. Last year, the organisation supported a total of 10,637 victims across various categories of abuse. Among those receiving assistance, 3,052 were under the age of 20, highlighting the significant impact on younger demographics. The ministry emphasizes that victim support and technological detection are integral components of its comprehensive strategy to protect children online.

Law enforcement agencies are working in tandem with these digital initiatives to prosecute offenders. South Korean police detained 3,557 suspects in online sexual abuse cases between November 2024 and October 2025. These enforcement actions demonstrate a coordinated effort between technological detection and judicial consequences to deter the creation and distribution of illegal material.

Demographic Breakdown Of Recent Crime Statistics

An analysis of the suspects detained by police reveals specific demographic trends in digital sexual crime. Teenagers accounted for nearly half of the 3,557 individuals arrested during the period between November 2024 and October 2025. This statistic underscores the involvement of peers in the distribution of abuse material and suggests that preventative education and monitoring must target youth demographics specifically.

Advertisement

The nature of the crimes also shows a distinct shift toward synthetic media violations. Deepfake-related offences represented 35.2 percent of the total cases handled by police during this period. The rise of deepfake technology presents new challenges for detection systems, requiring constant updates to the AI algorithms to identify non-consensual synthetic imagery. The Ministry of Gender Equality and Family continues to prioritize the development of tools capable of distinguishing between real and manipulated content.