Discover the complete schedule for South Jersey holiday tree lightings, craft fairs, and family festivals in Burlington County during November and December 2024.

As winter rapidly approaches, South Jersey residents have numerous opportunities to embrace the holiday season across Burlington County and surrounding areas. Local communities are hosting a wide array of festive events, ranging from Santa scuba dives at Adventure Aquarium to meet-and-greets with Home Alone actors in Washington Township. These gatherings offer residents a chance to celebrate, enjoy elaborate light displays, and indulge in plenty of hot chocolate throughout the colder months.

Early November Craft Fairs and Markets

Residents can begin their holiday shopping early with several major craft fairs and markets kicking off the season. The Burlington County Holiday Craft Fair takes place on Saturday, November 21, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mt. Holly Moose Lodge located at 853 Woodlane Road in Mount Holly. This event features local vendors offering unique collectibles, handmade crafts, and seasonal decorations, with admission operating on a pay-as-you-go basis.

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Also occurring on Saturday, November 21, the Holiday Market at the Agricultural Center runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Burlington County Agricultural Center on 500 Centerton Road in Moorestown. This annual market brings together dozens of local merchants and artists who provide fresh food, holiday crafts, and decor. The event is complemented by live music, and attendees pay as they go for items purchased.

The 80th Annual Christmas Bazaar is scheduled for Saturday, November 21, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, located at 339 Farnsworth Avenue in Bordentown. This long-running event invites visitors to shop for crafts, candy, and baked goods from dozens of local vendors. Like other fairs, the entry and purchases operate on a pay-as-you-go model, supporting the community while providing unique holiday gifts.

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Tree Lightings and Community Festivities

The Promenade Holiday Tree Lighting benefits the YMCA of Mount Laurel and takes place on Saturday, November 21, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at The Promenade at Sagemore, located at 500 Route 73 South in Marlton. The event includes an appearance by Santa, a petting zoo, train rides, and a performance by the Cherokee High School choir. Admission to this community celebration is free, making it an accessible option for families looking to start their holiday traditions.

On Sunday, November 29, the Fieldsboro Tree Lighting offers festive music, light refreshments, and a visit from Santa at Fieldsboro Town Hall, located at 204 Washington Street. This free event provides a cozy atmosphere for residents to gather and celebrate the beginning of the holiday season in a small-town setting, ensuring that everyone in the community can participate in the festivities.

Early December Municipal Celebrations

Early December brings a wave of tree lightings across Burlington County. The Lumberton Holiday Tree Lighting occurs on Friday, December 4, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 35 Municipal Drive. This annual event features performances by local student carolers, visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and free holiday refreshments, fostering a strong sense of community spirit among residents.

On the same evening, Friday, December 4, the Delran Winter Festival and Tree Lighting takes place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Delran Municipal Building, located at 900 S. Chester Avenue. Attendees can enjoy pictures with Santa, live entertainment, and food beside a toasty bonfire. This free event highlights the warmth of community gatherings during the cold winter evenings, offering a festive atmosphere for all ages.

Mid-December Parades and Village Events

Friday, December 4 also features the Vincentown Village Tree Lighting from 6:30 p.m. onwards on Main Street in Southampton. Attendees can enjoy performances by Southampton students while awaiting Santa's arrival on a fire truck before the annual tree lighting. This free event is a beloved tradition that showcases local talent and community pride in the heart of the village.

On Friday, December 4, Winslow Township hosts a tree lighting from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Winslow Township Municipal Building, located at 125 S. Rt. 73 in Braddock. Families can enjoy storytime with Mrs. Claus, cookies, hot cocoa, music, performances, and photos with the Clauses. This free event ensures that children and adults alike can create lasting memories during the holiday season.

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Weekend Holiday Fairs and Festivals

Saturday, December 5 is packed with events, starting with the Christmas in Riverside Parade at 3 p.m. at 1 W. Scott Street. This annual celebration includes a festive parade, pictures with Santa, holiday activities, vendors, and a tree lighting. The event is free and provides a comprehensive holiday experience for residents looking to immerse themselves in the seasonal cheer.

Later that afternoon, the Burlington City Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting takes place from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 432 High Street in historic downtown Burlington. This free event features a parade, tree lighting, and a holiday village, allowing residents to get into the holiday spirit in a vibrant urban setting. The combination of commerce and celebration makes this a key destination for holiday shoppers and spectators.

Other events on Saturday, December 5 include the Delanco Christmas Village and Tree Lighting from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Gateway Park, 205 Burlington Avenue. This free event offers food, crafts, and music, with Santa arriving to light the tree at 5 p.m. Gingerbread house kits are available, though registration is required by November 27. Additionally, the Evesham Holiday Light Parade runs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Main Street in Marlton, featuring photo-ops with Santa, free hot chocolate, and holiday train rides.

The Maple Shade Hometown Holiday takes place on Saturday, December 5, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Gazebo Park in Maple Shade. This free event offers a festive evening with live entertainment and holiday attractions for the whole family. Meanwhile, the Dickens Festival in Medford transforms the town into a magical holiday village with over 100 vendors, twinkling lights, and Victorian costumes, providing an immersive historical experience for visitors.

The Mansfield Tree Lighting and Holiday Festival occurs on Saturday, December 5, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Mansfield Township Community Park, located at 24720 E. Main Street in Columbus. This free event allows attendees to enjoy complimentary hot cocoa and cookies, food trucks for dinner, and holiday crafts. These diverse events across South Jersey ensure that residents have countless opportunities to celebrate the season in a variety of settings.