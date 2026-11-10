South Jersey Updates: Gluten-Free Dining Map, Kids Name Robot Dog, and New Lieutenant Governor

A roundup of South Jersey news featuring a curated map of gluten-free dining options vetted by food critic Craig LaBan, children helping name a new robot dog in Camden County, and Governor Mikie Sherrill introducing her lieutenant governor.

Good morning, South Jersey . The hunt for gluten-free options just got a bit easier: Our latest roundup provides everything you need to know about where you can grab a delicious bite to eat .

And Camden County asked its youngest residents to help name its robot dog . Plus, New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill introduced her new lieutenant governor , and more news of the day. — Taylor Allen If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here .

Also read Governor Mikie Sherrill names Shirley Emehelu as New Jersey's lieutenant governor

Your gluten-free food options, mapped The food innovators across the region have ushered in a plethora of new gluten-free options. Around here, we have so many choices that you can make a day out of it. Our food critic, Craig LaBan, vetted the below food spots and mapped out where to go to avoid gluten without sacrificing the taste. 🍕 LaBan calls Barclay Pies in Cherry Hill “the regional gold standard for GF pizza” with its crisp Detroit-style crusts.

Although the dough recipe is considered safe for most celiacs, that is not the case for those who have a wheat allergy. 🧁 Indulge your sweet tooth at GF Sweeties in Collingswood with its cookies, cupcakes, and brownies galore. Its well-known cookies are featured at multiple spots on both sides of the bridge, but its brick-and-mortar has more offerings to satisfy your sugar cravings.

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🥨 The bakers at A&A Soft Pretzels in Oaklyn offer gluten-free pretzel twists, buns, and other forms. There are other standard gluten pretzels on-site, but they are properly handled to prevent cross-contamination. Learn about additional options with our interactive map . The kids of Camden County weigh in Camden County’s new robot dog has a thermal-imaging camera, a portable gas detector, a two-way microphone, and other high-tech features.

It joined the sheriff’s emergency response team last year and has helped with more than 20 investigations. According to the county, the robot dog’s various tools are useful to help with “hostage situations, barricades, and identifying hazardous materials. ” But it doesn’t have a name. To fix that, the county welcomed kids’ input and received more than 100 suggestions.

Sheriff’s office staffers chose 10 of their favorites, which include Bob, Cookie Monster, and Donut. Officials say the sheriff’s office is expected to share the winning choice this week. The Inquirer’s Sarah Nicell has the remaining seven options, as well as information about the dog’s funding.

What to know today According to a police report, the Philadelphia foster mother who is accused of killing 10-year-old Malayshia Allford faked texts to misdirect investigators while police searched for the young girl who was eventually found last week in a trunk of a car in Lindenwold . Gov. Mikie Sherrill introduced Shirley Emehelu as her new lieutenant governor on Monday. Emehelu is the first immigrant to serve in the state role .

U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew considers a 2028 run after his unexpected loss to Democrat Cape May Mayor Zack Mullock last week . According to court documents, a witness said the owners of a Pemberton dog rescue who were charged last week with multiple counts of animal cruelty have an extensive history of killing dogs, NJ.com reports . There are multiple roadwork projects in Camden County scheduled this week.

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Most ongoing work will be in Pine Hill , Haddon Heights , Gloucester Township , Collingswood , Camden , and Audubon . Allocate more travel time and be prepared to take alternative routes . The Grammy-nominated band Fall Out Boy announced a new world tour on Monday. The North American leg includes a stop in Atlantic City .

🗣️ Quote of the week Boscov’s customers are loyal. They arrive ready to peruse in person in otherwise empty malls. Some, like Delran resident Heather Giove, continue to shop there for the nostalgia. Giove’s late grandmother, whom she affectionately calls “Nan,” was a regular at the Moorestown Boscov’s .

🧠 Trivia time Which month did PATCO reopen the Franklin Square station last year? A) February B) April C) August D) November Think you know? Check your answer . What we’re ...

🗣️ Discovering: The different versions of “jawn” all over the world . 🔊 Determining: The etiquette on apartment noise . 🏈 Mourning: The Eagles’ seventh consecutive loss . Have a great day.

There will be more news to share tomorrow. 👋🏽 By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use , including the grant of rights in Section 10.