South Jersey man sentenced to 65 years in 2021 murder of his stepfather

A South Jersey man was sentenced to 65 years in prison in the 2021 murder of his stepfather, according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office.

A Woolwich, New Jersey , man was sentenced Friday to 65 years in prison in the murder of his stepfather in 2021, according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office.

Christian Smith, 28, was sentenced after he was found guilty of first-degree murder and second-degree possession of a handgun for unlawful purpose in the shooting death of his stepfather, Dennis McKenzie, Jr.According to prosecutors, on Oct. 9, 2021, Smith and his McKenzie were arguing in their home over offensive comments that Smith had made about the sexuality of McKenzie's daughter and her friend. Officials said as the fight continued, McKenzie tried to hit Smith, who then pulled a 9mm handgun from his waistband, held it over his mother and shot McKenzie once in the face and three times in the neck.

According to prosecutors, Smith then disassembled the gun and recorded himself saying"that's what he gets.

" Officials said during Smith's trial, his defense argued that the 28-year-old acted"in the heat of the moment" and referenced abuse that he had experienced in past relationships. The defense also said the shooting happened during a struggle over a gun, claiming several shots were fired"accidentally" before Smith gained control of the firearm and continued shooting. On Jan. 20, 2026, Smith was found guilty of killing his stepfather.

“This sentence reflects the seriousness of the defendant’s violent actions and ensures he will be held accountable for taking a life,” Prosecutor Andrew B. Johns said. “I commend the work of the trial team in presenting the evidence in this case and securing a verdict that delivered justice for the victim. ”





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