South Jersey author expands mobile bookstore into regency‑inspired shop after health scare

A South Jersey author who launched a bookstore on wheels is now preparing to open a permanent literary space in Bordentown, N.J., marking what she calls her biggest chapter yet.

A South Jersey author, who launched a bookstore on wheels, is now preparing to open a permanent literary space in Bordentown, N.J. , marking what she calls her biggest chapter yet.

Charity Herndon, creator of the mobile bookstore "Austen's Shelf," said the journey to a brick-and-mortar shop began during a difficult period. Herndon told Action News she never imagined that a health crisis would lead her to create a mobile bookstore that would eventually grow into a full-scale store.

"Did you ever, in your wildest dreams, think that a health scare would prompt you to do a mobile bookstore that would eventually turn into a full-fledged brick-and-mortar? " asked Action News Christie Ileto. "Like, this was beyond my comprehension, and anything I could have ever dreamed for myself," Herndon said. The new store, which Herndon described as "regency-inspired," reflects the same aesthetic as her 98-square-foot trailer, which she has operated for the past 10 months.

Austen's Shelf became popular enough that Herndon decided to expand, offering a wider selection of books ranging from thrillers to regency romance--a nod to her favorite author, Jane Austen. Herndon, who is 30 years old, said the opening of the permanent location is a "pinch me moment.

" The original trailer will continue traveling throughout New Jersey.12-year-old boy from New York dies in rafting accident on Lehigh River during class trip





6abc / 🏆 250. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Lawmakers decry 'inhumane' conditions at New Jersey immigration detention center as protests intensifyDemocratic members of Congress reported dire conditions at Delaney Hall, including food with maggots and lack of medical care, while protests outside the facility turned confrontational with federal agents. ICE and DHS denied the allegations, calling them political.

Read more »

Jersey's Journeys; Perfect pets at PACCHere are this week's dogs and cats going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes. All of them are up for adoption at PACC.

Read more »

Protesters clash with ICE agents in New JerseyProtesters have clashed with federal immigration agents outside an ICE detention facility in New Jersey, while detainees hold a dayslong hunger strike over inhumane conditions, according to their lawyers.

Read more »

Meet the South Jersey Democrats competing on Tuesday to face Trump loyalist Jeff Van DrewTim Alexander, Zack Mullock, Terri Reese, and Bayly Winder are competing in a Democratic primary to face U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew to represent New Jersey's 2nd Congressional district on Tuesday.

Read more »