South Florida flooding moved into Brevard County with water rescues and evacuations, while California storms closed Highway 1 and delayed Los Angeles flights.

Severe weather systems have unleashed record-breaking rainfall across South Florida and California, forcing mandatory evacuations in Brevard County, overflowing the St. Johns River, and disrupting thousands of travelers. The National Weather Service confirmed that storms dumped nearly 17 inches of rain in Fort Lauderdale over a 48-hour period, marking the wettest November on record for both Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. In California, persistent heavy rain continued to pound the coast, filling streets with water, submerging vehicles, and leading to hundreds of flight cancellations and delays. This extreme weather occurs during Florida's typically dry season, which runs from October to May, making the current conditions highly unusual and dangerous for residents and visitors alike.

The storms first targeted South Florida earlier this week before shifting north to the Space Coast on Thursday, where rivers breached their banks and prompted water rescues for both humans and horses. Persistent high pressure over Virginia, combined with a low-pressure system and a stationary front in the Gulf of Mexico, created a steady onshore flow across the Florida Peninsula. This meteorological setup caused a prolonged band of heavy rain to stall over the state, resulting in widespread flooding rather than a quick passage of the storm system. The National Weather Service warned that heavy rains and flash flooding were expected to persist through Friday, with the system potentially moving north toward the coastal portions of the Carolinas and the mid-Atlantic into the weekend.

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In Palm Bay, local authorities conducted mandatory evacuations for residents of Palm Bay Estates, a mobile home community designated for individuals aged 55 and older. Emergency crews arrived by boat to assist residents who were forced to leave their homes, while the city strongly encouraged people in adjacent voluntary evacuation zones to relocate to safety. Shelters were opened to accommodate those displaced by the rising waters, and the National Hurricane Center in Miami noted that a non-tropical low-pressure system expected to form on Friday could develop into a subtropical or tropical storm. This developing system poses a continued threat of strong winds, dangerous surf, and coastal flooding along the southeast and mid-Atlantic coasts through early next week.

Jazmin Foster, a resident of Melbourne who has lived in her home for eight years, described the devastation as unprecedented for the region. She told the Associated Press via social media that standing water covered her yard, her road was flooded, and sewers were overflowing, causing water to re-enter her two children's bedrooms. Foster noted that this inundation occurred just over two weeks after she endured a previous round of flooding, for which her insurance claim was denied. She expressed frustration over the lack of federal support, asking publicly where FEMA was and emphasizing that multiple people in Brevard County needed immediate help.

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The St. Johns River near Cocoa rose above its record flood level set in 1953, according to the weather service, and was forecast to remain at least 2 feet above flood stage through early next week. Some residents who have survived numerous hurricanes in their lifetimes reported seeing airboats on their streets for the first time as crews used them to rescue trapped residents. The scale of the response was significant, with nearly 200 Florida National Guard personnel and 50 high-water vehicles deployed to support flood response efforts along the east coast. These troops joined approximately 235 officers from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission in the joint effort to manage the crisis.

South of the Monterey Peninsula in California, heavy rain triggered rock and mudslides, forcing the California Highway Patrol to close more than 40 miles of Highway 1 along the Pacific Coast. Photos posted by the agency showed sections of the road covered with debris, though there were no immediate reports of injuries. A flash flood warning was issued for southwestern Los Angeles County, including areas such as Malibu, Pacific Palisades, and the Hollywood Hills, where some areas received 1 to 2 inches of rainfall within a single hour on Thursday. Evacuation warnings for the Sunset, Hearst, and Palisades burn scar areas remained in effect until Friday morning due to the high risk of debris flows.

Travel disruptions were widespread in Southern California, with more than 200 flights to and from Los Angeles International Airport delayed on Thursday. According to Flightradar24, these delays represented about 12 percent of total air traffic, although only a handful of flights were actually cancelled. Authorities warned residents in burn scar areas to prepare for possible evacuations, and firefighters planned to visit high-risk homes to assess safety. Flash flood watches covered the Timber and Plaskett burn areas in Big Sur and the Pickett burn area in Napa County, highlighting the potential for dangerous debris flows in previously fire-damaged landscapes.

Forecasters expected high surf, dangerous waves, rip currents, and beach erosion along the southern and central California coast, with possible damage to some piers. The National Weather Service reported that extremely high tides of more than 8 feet were expected to continue through the following week in Southern California. Residents in both Florida and California should anticipate continued flooding risks, road closures, and travel delays as the weather systems move through the region. The combination of high tides and storm surge exacerbates the danger for coastal communities, requiring ongoing vigilance and preparedness.

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Some South Florida school districts remained closed for a second day on Thursday due to the hazardous conditions, impacting students and families across the region. The prolonged nature of the storm system has left many communities vulnerable to long-term damage, including structural issues from repeated flooding and economic impacts from business interruptions. Emergency management agencies on both coasts are monitoring the situation closely, coordinating with local authorities to ensure that resources are directed to the most affected areas. The National Hurricane Center continues to track the potential development of the low-pressure system off the southeastern U.S. coast, which could further complicate weather patterns into early next week.

The impact on wildlife and livestock has also been significant, with dozens of horses and other animals caught in floodwaters at an equestrian center requiring rescue. This added dimension to the emergency response highlights the broad reach of the disaster, affecting not just human residents but also the animal population that depends on the land for safety. Local animal rescue organizations are working alongside emergency services to ensure that all animals are evacuated to safe locations. The convergence of severe weather events in both Florida and California underscores the increasing frequency and intensity of such storms, prompting calls for greater resilience and infrastructure upgrades in vulnerable coastal areas.