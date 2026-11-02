South Florida Business Jet Crash Kills Nine Amid Severe Weather

A private jet carrying nine people crashed into a Florida neighborhood on Sunday, killing everyone aboard. The co-pilot was identified as 20-year-old Nathalia Gadelha amidst reports of icing and turbulence.

A business jet carrying nine people crashed into a South Florida neighborhood on Sunday, erupting into a massive fireball that narrowly missed homes near a busy roadway. The aircraft, which had departed from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas, was en route to the Bahamas when it entered a catastrophic dive. Federal Aviation Administration officials confirmed the flight path and origin, though authorities have not yet determined the precise mechanical or environmental cause of the disaster.

Identified Co-Pilot Nathalia Gadelha

The co-pilot of the Florida plane crash has been officially identified as 20-year-old Nathalia Gadelha. While the full manifest of passengers and crew remains unverified by local authorities, the presence of nine individuals on board was confirmed by officials monitoring the scene. The identity of the pilot and the remaining passengers has not been publicly released as investigations continue.

Also read 20-year-old co-pilot identified among 9 killed in South Florida jet crash

Steep Dive and Emergency Descent Rates

The aircraft was cruising at 35,000 feet when pilots reported encountering turbulence, icing, and moderate precipitation. They initially requested to climb an additional 2,000 feet to avoid the weather conditions. Miami air traffic controllers had previously granted permission to deviate left and right due to nasty precipitation to the southeast, but the situation deteriorated rapidly. Air traffic control recordings reveal the plane entered a steep dive, initially losing altitude at 10,000 feet per minute. The descent rate quickly accelerated to 20,000 feet per minute, and eventually reached a staggering 30,000 feet per minute, exceeding the aircraft's design limits.

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DeSantis Compares Crash to Missile Strike

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis described the terrifying visual of the event, stating that the plane fell like a missile coming down. He noted that the resulting explosion created a jarring scene with debris scattering everywhere. The crash occurred during a period of significant weather instability, with rain pounding the region and a flood watch in effect through Monday afternoon due to excessive rainfall from the National Weather Service.

Pilot Mayday Calls and Ground Impact

Minutes before the impact, the pilot reported ice accumulating on the jet and turbulence jolting the aircraft by as much as 700 feet. The pilot declared an emergency, radioing that they were descending 8,000 feet per minute. The distress calls escalated as the pilot stated they were in an overspeed condition, descending 20,000 feet per minute. The final transmission included the devastating acknowledgment that they were going to crash into the ground. The plane banked sharply to the right before smashing into the earth.