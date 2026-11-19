Record-breaking rains in South Florida trigger evacuations and river surges, while Southern California faces flash floods and flight delays. Read about the storm impacts.

Record-breaking rainfall has triggered widespread flooding across South Florida and the California coast this week, prompting emergency evacuations, water rescues, and significant travel disruptions. Storm systems moved from South Florida to the Space Coast on Thursday, inundating homes and forcing authorities to deploy boats for human and animal rescues. Simultaneously, heavy rain battered the California coast, filling streets, submerging vehicles, and forcing the cancellation of hundreds of flights.

The National Weather Service reported that preliminary totals showed nearly 17 inches of rain fell over a 48-hour period in the Fort Lauderdale area. Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach have already experienced their wettest November on record. These extreme weather events are fueled by a persistent high-pressure system over Virginia combined with a low-pressure system and an associated stationary front in the Gulf of Mexico, creating a steady onshore flow across the Florida Peninsula.

Also read Rainfall supercharged by El Niño, floods roads in south Florida

South Florida Evacuations and Rescue Operations

On Thursday, the storms directly impacted Brevard County, where residents who have survived numerous hurricanes witnessed airboats navigating their streets for the first time to rescue neighbors. In Palm Bay, city officials conducted mandatory evacuations for residents of Palm Bay Estates, a mobile home community designated for individuals aged 55 and older. Crews arrived by boat to assist residents, while authorities strongly encouraged others in voluntary evacuation zones to relocate immediately. Shelters were opened to accommodate those displaced from their homes.

Jazmin Foster, a resident of Melbourne who has lived in her home for eight years, stated she had never seen such extreme conditions in Florida. Her property was inundated with water on Thursday, less than two weeks after she endured a previous flooding event. Foster reported that an insurance claim for the earlier flood was denied, and her current situation involves standing water in the yard, flooded roads, overflowing sewers, and water entering two of her children's bedrooms. She expressed frustration regarding the lack of federal assistance, asking where FEMA support is for multiple people in Brevard who need help.

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The St. Johns River near Cocoa rose above the record flood level set in 1953. The National Weather Service forecast that the river would remain at least 2 feet above flood stage through early next week. To support response efforts, the Florida Division of Emergency Management deployed nearly 200 Florida National Guard personnel and 50 high-water vehicles along the east coast. These personnel joined approximately 235 officers from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and other local and state authorities managing the crisis.

California Delays and Debris Flow Warnings

Heavy rain continued to pound the California coast, with some areas in Southern California receiving 1 to 2 inches of rainfall within a single hour on Thursday. The National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings for southwestern Los Angeles County, including the Malibu, Pacific Palisades, and Hollywood Hills areas. Evacuation warnings for the Sunset, Hearst, and Palisades burn scar areas in Los Angeles County remained in effect until Friday morning due to the high risk of debris flows. Authorities warned residents to prepare for potential evacuations, and firefighters visited high-risk homes to assess safety.

Transportation networks faced significant disruptions as more than 200 flights to and from Los Angeles International Airport were delayed on Thursday. This delay represented approximately 12% of total air traffic, although only a handful of cancellations were reported according to Flightradar24. Further north, heavy rains triggered rock and mud slides in Big Sur. The debris forced a more than 40-mile (64-kilometer) closure of Highway 1 along the Pacific Coast. Photos posted by the California Highway Patrol showed sections of the highway covered with debris, though there were no immediate reports of injuries.

Flash flood watches were posted for the Timber and Plaskett burn areas in the Big Sur region along the coast, as well as the Pickett burn area in Napa County through Thursday afternoon. The National Weather Service warned of the potential for debris flows in these areas. Along the southern and central California coast, forecasts predicted high surf, dangerous waves, rip currents, beach erosion, and coastal flooding, with possible damage to some piers expected.

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Forecast for Southeast and Mid-Atlantic Coasts

The severe weather events are expected to persist and shift geographically in the coming days. The National Weather Service indicated that heavy rains and flash flooding in Florida would likely continue through Friday. The storms are then expected to move northward toward coastal portions of the Carolinas and the mid-Atlantic region into the weekend. This transition could bring additional flooding risks to areas that have not yet experienced the full brunt of the current weather system.

Looking further ahead, the National Hurricane Center in Miami stated that a non-tropical low-pressure system expected to form on Friday could develop into a subtropical or tropical storm along the southeastern United States coast. Consequently, the southeast and mid-Atlantic coasts should prepare for strong winds, dangerous surf, and coastal flooding extending into early next week. School districts in some parts of South Florida were closed for a second day on Thursday to ensure student safety as the floods continued.