South El Monte Event Venue Closure Leaves Families Devastated

An investigation into the abrupt shutdown of The Rustic and Chic Co., which left families facing massive financial losses and ruined celebrations due to a lack of proper permits.

Families throughout Southern California are currently grappling with profound emotional and financial distress after a popular event venue known as The Rustic and Chic Co. abruptly shuttered its operations.

This sudden closure has left numerous clients stranded just days or weeks before their most cherished celebrations, including Quinceañeras and Sweet 16 birthdays, forcing them into a desperate race against time to save their events. One affected mother, Evelyn Guzmán, spent three years meticulously preparing for her only daughter's Sweet 16, making consistent monthly installments to ensure the venue in South El Monte was secured.

The devastation became a reality when Guzmán arrived at the location only to find the property completely vacant and overgrown with weeds. Having invested a total of 20,251.56 dollars into the event, she found herself in an impossible situation with invitations already distributed and vendors contracted, leading to significant financial loss and weeks of emotional turmoil. Similarly, Genien Guaderrama had planned a massive celebration for her daughter Jazlyn to commemorate the young girl's victory over cancer.

The event was designed as a tribute to survival and strength, but just a week before the scheduled date, Guaderrama received a call informing her that the venue had been ordered to close. The company offered to move them to a smaller location but explicitly stated that no refunds would be provided, leaving the family in a state of absolute shock.

The abrupt closure was not an isolated incident but the culmination of a prolonged legal conflict between the business owners and the city of South El Monte. Municipal records indicate that the city had issued a formal warning notification demanding that Rustic and Chic cease all business activities immediately because it was operating as an event center without the necessary legal permits.

While the business had been granted a conditional use permit in 2023, the situation worsened by February 2025 when city staff recommended the revocation of that permit. The reasons for this action included a critical lack of building safety permits, an incomplete commercial licensing process that lacked required authorization from the Los Angeles County Fire Department, and the total absence of a security plan approved by the Sheriff's Department.

Despite these severe warnings and the precarious legal status of the property, the venue continued to accept bookings and payments from unsuspecting families who believed their events were secure. In an attempt to defend their actions, the owners of the business, Juan and Sandra Méndez, appeared before the South El Monte City Council in May 2025.

Although the council ratified the permit revocation, they had initially approved a six-month gradual closure period, provided the business complied with health and safety regulations. In a written statement, Juan Méndez claimed that the city acted unfairly and illegally, asserting that the business operated under valid permits until they were revoked abruptly without the promised transition period.

However, contradictory evidence emerged during a small claims court hearing brought by another client, Irma Colin. During the proceedings, a recording captured Méndez admitting that the business had been paying money to keep the venue open. He described the situation as murky and claimed he had paid approximately 17,000 dollars to keep communication lines open and buy more time to obtain the necessary permits, suggesting a desperate effort to stay operational despite knowing the legal risks.

The aftermath of this situation has left many families with little hope for a quick recovery of their funds. While the city administrator, Rene Salas, confirmed that the city is collaborating with an authorized independent investigator, the matter was ultimately referred to the District Attorney's office. After a review of the evidence, the District Attorney determined that there was insufficient evidence to initiate a criminal prosecution against the owners.

This legal outcome leaves the victims with no choice but to pursue civil litigation in small claims court to attempt to recover their money. The tragedy serves as a cautionary tale regarding the importance of verifying the licensing and safety certifications of event venues to avoid the devastating financial and emotional fallout caused by business negligence





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