A petition is approaching 800 signatures after Dallas ISD trustees voted to close or consolidate six schools amid a budget shortfall.

A petition is approaching 800 signatures after Dallas ISD trustees voted to close or consolidate six schools amid a budget shortfall. An online petition to save JJ Rhoads Early Learning Center is approaching 800 signatures after Dallas ISD trustees voted to close or consolidate six campuses amid budget shortfalls and declining enrollment.

Parents and Dallas ISD Trustee Ed Turner say they are continuing to advocate for the South Dallas pre-K campus despite its scheduled closure in May 2027. NBC 5’s David Goins has the latest. While many North Texas students are enjoying a week away from school, Taylor Estelle is fighting to ensure his son has a familiar classroom to return to next school year.

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"My son runs to that front door every single day, five days a week. He be ready to see his teachers and his friends," Estelle said. Estelle, a father and architect, is among the parents of students, mostly ages 3 and 4, attending J.J. Rhoads Early Learning Center in South Dallas.

J.J. Rhoads served as a school for decades before closing in 2012 and reopening in 2019 as a dedicated pre-K campus. Under the board's decision, a resource center on the campus will remain open, but the early learning center is scheduled to close permanently.

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North Texas artist brings mythical creatures to life on new USPS stamps An online petition he started in October to raise awareness is approaching 800 signatures, a number Estelle considers significant for a campus serving just 120 families. Turner was one of three trustees who opposed the plan to close or consolidate six campuses in a divided 6-3 vote.

Dallas ISD administrators have cited reduced state funding tied to declining enrollment as a factor in the district's $128 million budget shortfall. Turner told NBC 5 on Friday that there is still time for the school board to revisit the consolidation before the academic year ends in May 2027.

"In life, you don't get what you deserve. You get what you negotiate, so we're still at the table," Turner said.

"We might have lost the battle, but we haven't lost the war. " Estelle shares that sentiment, saying he will continue working with other families to advocate for Rhoads to welcome pre-K students beyond this school year. "He's absolutely right because if we're back on the agenda in 90 days, that just means we have more time to organize, which we'll do," Estelle said.