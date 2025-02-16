South Dakota State Jackrabbits Take on South Dakota Coyotes in a Summit League Showdown

Preview of the South Dakota State Jackrabbits vs. South Dakota Coyotes basketball game, highlighting key players, team stats, and the anticipated competitive matchup.

Two college basketball teams in South Dakota are set to clash tonight. The South Dakota State Jackrabbits are coming off a big win against the Omaha Mavericks, led by Oscar Cluff 's impressive 25-point performance. The Jackrabbits will face a tough challenge in the South Dakota Coyotes , who boast a strong 12-1 record at home. The Coyotes are a high-scoring team, leading the Summit League with an average of 85.4 points per game and shooting a formidable 45.9%.

This matchup will pit two strong offensive teams against each other, with both teams capable of putting up significant points.The Jackrabbits are no slouches themselves, ranking second in the Summit League in points per game in the paint, averaging 36.4 points per game. Cluff, their star player, leads the charge with an average of 11.3 points in the paint. The Coyotes, however, have a slight edge in shooting efficiency, making 45.9% of their shots from the field compared to the Jackrabbits' 41.9% allowed to opponents.This game promises to be a thrilling back-and-forth battle between two evenly matched teams. Chase Forte has been a key contributor for the Coyotes, averaging 16.0 points per game along with 3.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists. Isaac Bruns has also been on fire recently, averaging 17.7 points and 1.5 steals in his last 10 games. The Jackrabbits will rely on Cluff's double-double average of 17.3 points and 12.5 rebounds, along with Joe Sayler's consistent scoring of 15.4 points per game in his last 10 outings. The outcome of this game could come down to which team can capitalize on their offensive strengths and limit their opponent's scoring opportunities





