South Dakota State Jackrabbits Host Omaha Mavericks in Summit League Showdown

The South Dakota State Jackrabbits and the Omaha Mavericks face off in a critical Summit League basketball game. South Dakota State, undefeated at home, boasts a strong defense, while Omaha relies on its potent offense.

The South Dakota State Jackrabbits (16-9, 7-3 Summit League ) are set to face the Omaha Mavericks (16-10, 10-1 Summit League ) in a crucial Summit League matchup. South Dakota State enters the game riding high after Owen Larson's impressive 22-point performance in their 102-86 victory against the Saint Thomas Tommies. The Jackrabbits boast an undefeated 11-0 record at home, demonstrating their strength on their own court.

Defensively, they are a formidable force, ranking second in the Summit League by limiting opponents to 72.1 points per game and holding them to a 41.7% shooting percentage. On the other side, the Mavericks have been a consistent force in the Summit League, posting a 10-1 record against conference opponents. They are a potent offensive unit, averaging 76.1 points per game, which is sixth in the league. Their shooting percentage of 45.7% ranks them slightly below South Dakota State's 48.1%. One key matchup to watch will be Oscar Cluff of South Dakota State against Marquel Sutton of Omaha. Cluff, averaging 16.9 points and 12.4 rebounds per game, is a dominant force in the paint. Sutton, averaging 17.8 points and 7.5 rebounds, will need to step up his game to match Cluff's production. Another intriguing matchup is Joe Sayler of South Dakota State against JJ White of Omaha. Sayler has been consistently strong, averaging 14.3 points over his last 10 games. White, who averages 19.7 points over his last 10 games, will be a crucial scorer for the Mavericks.





