South Dakota State Defeats South Dakota 31-21 in Rivalry Game Dominated by Offensive Efficiency

An analysis of key college football matchups reveals South Dakota State's superior success rate and defensive dominance over South Dakota, alongside other notable team performances.

South Dakota State secured a decisive 31-21 victory over South Dakota in a high-stakes rivalry contest that highlighted the stark contrast between efficient offense and defensive resilience. The Jackrabbits controlled the tempo through superior success rate metrics, effectively neutralizing a late comeback attempt by their in-state opponents. This performance underscores the value of sustained drive efficiency in modern college football analysis.

South Dakota State established immediate control in the first half by accumulating 301 total yards on just 42 plays, averaging 7.2 yards per play. In stark contrast, South Dakota managed only 44 total yards on 23 plays for a mere 1.9 yards per attempt. The Coyotes struggled significantly with penetration, recording seven tackles at or behind the line of scrimmage during that opening period.

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This defensive pressure forced South Dakota to punt seven times, resulting in three-and-out series on five of their first seven drives. The Jackrabbits' ground game proved particularly effective, posting a rushing success rate of 41.7 percent while holding South Dakota to a dismal 22.7 percent.

South Dakota State's offensive line provided exceptional protection, allowing only two pressures throughout the game. This stability enabled quarterback Chase Mason to execute efficiently on deeper throws, completing seven of twelve passes for gains of ten or more yards downfield. Mason capitalized on the clean pocket to keep the Coyotes' defense off balance and unable to generate consistent stops.

Despite a poor start, South Dakota managed to improve its statistical output later in the game, finishing with a 48.3 percent success rate on dropbacks. Quarterback Austyn Modrzewski demonstrated improved accuracy and pocket presence when afforded time, yet the team could not overcome the early deficit. Neither team displayed high efficiency on passing downs, but the disparity in rushing success rates remained the defining characteristic of the contest.

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Tennessee Tech utilized a stifling defensive performance to overcome a physical contest against East Tennessee State, which featured 19 penalties totaling over 150 yards. Tennessee Tech's defense forced East Tennessee State to average just 4.4 yards per play, while the Bucs suffered from five fumbles that resulted in two turnovers.

The Golden Eagles benefited significantly from these miscues, with four of their first downs coming directly from Tennessee Tech penalties. This defensive dominance allowed Tennessee Tech to control the game's flow despite the chippy nature of the rivalry. East Tennessee State quarterback Mason Mims was under constant duress from the Tennessee Tech defensive line, recording only a 3.6 yards per attempt average.

Defenders Josh Hand and Hudson Tucker combined for three and a half tackles for loss and one and a half sacks, consistently disrupting Mims' rhythm. The Bucs managed to score touchdowns on their second and third drives but subsequently struggled to generate offense, ending with a turnover on downs on their final drive. Their passing success rate fell to 26.5 percent, highlighting the effectiveness of Tennessee Tech's pass rush and coverage schemes.

University at Albany secured a critical Colonial Athletic Association victory against Campbell in a high-scoring affair that hinged on explosive plays and defensive scores. Both teams operated near the average 40 percent success rate, but Albany's ability to generate big plays changed the outcome. The Great Danes scored twice on defense, shifting momentum in their favor, while their offense produced five plays exceeding twenty yards.

Rashan La Mons' sixty-three-yard touchdown run served as the most significant offensive highlight for Albany. Campbell missed a critical opportunity to extend their lead, failing to generate seven total yards on their final thirteen plays. The Camels committed two turnovers on downs after blowing their chance for a comeback with poor offensive execution late in the game.

In other matchups, Stephen F. Austin continued its dominant stretch, outscoring its last three opponents by a combined score of 138-30. The Lumberjacks recorded fourteen tackles for loss and eight sacks against Houston Christian, with Emmanuel Harris and K'Mard Kimble leading the defensive charge with five combined tackles for loss and four sacks. They also held the Huskies to 81 rushing yards on 41 carries, allowing only 2 yards per carry.

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Alcorn State led the nation in net success rate margin at 32 percent, followed by Colgate at 27.2 percent and Tarleton State at 17.1 percent. Montana State also demonstrated superior efficiency by silencing narratives about its previous performance. The Bobcats built a 41-0 lead over Cal Poly with ten minutes remaining in the second quarter.

Montana State's defense forced a punt or turnover on Cal Poly's first six drives and nine of their ten total drives. Cal Poly managed only 52 total yards on its first 23 plays, illustrating how dominance in success rate often correlates with comprehensive game control and defensive excellence. The Bobcats rolled up 299 rushing yards on 7.0 yards per carry, continuing their success on the ground.

Incarnate Word and Towson also delivered commanding performances, with Towson finally securing its first win of the season by dominating Hampton in a 44-13 win. The Tigers held the Pirates to 47 rushing yards on 23 carries, while their offense finished with 334 rushing yards on 8.4 yards per carry. Alcorn State had the best offensive efficiency in the entire country with a 64.4% success rate in a win over Mississippi Valley State.

Central Connecticut State took full control of the NEC race with a dominant win over Robert Morris, suffocating the Colonials by holding them to negative nine rushing yards. South Carolina State found defensive dominance earlier this season, holding Morgan State to negative twelve rushing yards and 3.1 yards per play. Colgate rebounded with over 500 yards of total offense, averaging 6.6 yards per play in a 37-0 shutout victory over William & Mary.

Abilene Christian remains undefeated in UAC play and is starting to look like that scary team we've seen over the past two seasons. The Wildcats forced five turnovers, rolled up 500 yards of total offense, and had a 60% rushing success rate against West Georgia. Lamar continued to roll, despite the final score, being up 42-9 at the end of the third quarter.

It was the first loss at home for UTRGV, which was held to a 21% success rate. In a game with major postseason implications, Weber State dominated UC Davis. The Wildcats had 500 yards of total offense, averaging 7 yards per play. The defense held the Aggies to a 30% success rate. Eastern Kentucky finished with nearly 600 yards of total offense, only punting twice, and somehow only scoring 28 points.