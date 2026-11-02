South County Fire Rescues Mother and Child from High Grove Apartment Fire

Firefighters saved a mother and child from a fourth-floor balcony during a Saturday night blaze at High Grove apartments in Snohomish County. Fifteen residents were displaced by smoke and water damage while crews contained flames to an exterior hallway.

Firefighters from South County Fire successfully rescued a mother and her child from a fourth-floor balcony during a fire at the High Grove apartments in unincorporated Snohomish County. The emergency response was triggered on a Saturday night when the alarm was raised at the residential complex located north of Lake Stickney. Crews arrived on the scene at approximately 10:45 p.m. to find flames engulfing parts of the building, requiring immediate intervention to ensure the safety of the occupants inside.

The Fire Suppression and Rescue Operation

Upon arrival, South County Fire personnel worked rapidly to contain the blaze before it could spread further into the living quarters of the apartment complex. The aggressive firefighting efforts were successful in limiting the destruction to an exterior hallway, effectively preventing the flames from entering any of the individual apartment units. This containment strategy was critical in protecting the structural integrity of the building and preventing potential fatalities that could have resulted from a wider spread of fire.

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During the chaotic and dangerous conditions of the rescue operation, firefighters identified a mother and child trapped on a fourth-floor balcony. They executed a precise rescue maneuver to lift both individuals to safety. The timely action of the emergency responders ensured that no injuries were reported among those who were directly exposed to the fire and smoke, marking the operation as a successful mission despite the severity of the initial blaze.

Resident Displacement and Support Services

Although the interior units remained physically intact from the flames, the consequences of the fire were still significant for the people living there. Approximately 15 residents were displaced from their homes due to extensive smoke and water damage sustained during the suppression efforts. The inhalation of smoke and the presence of residual water made it unsafe for these individuals to remain in their apartments immediately following the incident.

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To address the immediate needs of the displaced families, 7 and the American Red Cross Northwest Region stepped in to provide essential support services. These organizations are assisting the affected residents with temporary housing, meals, and other necessities while the damage assessment is conducted and repairs are planned. This coordinated response aims to minimize the disruption to the daily lives of those who were forced to leave their homes abruptly.

Official Statements and Safety Confirmation

Following the resolution of the emergency, South County Fire issued an official statement expressing relief and gratitude for the outcome of the incident. The department highlighted the safe extraction of the mother and child as a primary success, noting that the entire event concluded with no injuries reported. This confirmation provided closure to the immediate crisis and reassured the community that the emergency services had fully managed the threat posed by the fire.

The High Grove apartments will likely undergo a thorough inspection by building authorities and insurance adjusters in the coming days. Tenants will be informed about the timeline for returning to their units or the status of compensation for their displaced stay. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of fire safety measures in multi-story residential buildings, even when flames are contained to exterior areas.