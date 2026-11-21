The merger would create the world’s largest regulated utility across four states.

About 30 South Carolinians protested outside a Public Service Commission hearing in northeast Columbia on November 17, 2026, and spoke in opposition to the $67 billion merger of Florida-based NextEra Energy and Virginia-headquartered Dominion Energy.

Truthout is a vital news source and a living history of political struggle. If you think our work is valuable, About 30 South Carolinians spoke in opposition to the $67 billion merger of Florida-based NextEra Energy and Virginia-headquartered Dominion Energy during a public hearing Tuesday in Columbia.

Also read Amazon warns NYC shoppers of potential $5 per-order increase over proposed delivery law

The hearing was one of three held by state utility regulators across the Lowcountry and Midlands as they weigh whether to approve the takeover that would create the world’s largest regulated utility.are scheduled for Dec. 8, from 9 a.m. to noon and 5-9 p.m., both virtual and in person at the Public Service Commission in Columbia. If approved, the newly combined company would serve a total of 10 million customers across four of the nation’s fastest-growing states — Florida, North Carolina, Virginia and South Carolina, where Dominion has 820,000 customers.

Opponents of the merger, who protested outside ahead of the hearing, called NextEra’s promise of $2.25 billion worth of monthly bill credits — $10 per every 1,000 kilowatt hours used, lasting two years — “a joke. ”four years of credits and $100 million in bill assistance and energy efficiency programs for low-income, disabled and elderly customers. But for many who spoke, even that would not be enough to change their minds.

“No amount of credits or benefits that they promise us makes this a good deal,” said Anjani Moro, a member of the South Carolina Tenant Union and co-founder of the grassroots Stop NextEra SC Coalition. “A mega monopoly, the world’s largest utility company, will not have our interests at heart. ”Dominion expanded to South Carolina in 2019 after SCANA, parent company of South Carolina Electric & Gas, abandoned its joint effort with state-owned utility Santee Cooper to expand the V.C.

Advertisement

Summer nuclear plant. SCANA spiraled toward bankruptcy and Dominion Energy bought what was the only Fortune 500 company based in South Carolina.

“Ever since then the points of contact for people have diminished,” Moro said. “I know people that used to be able to pay in person can’t pay in person. And the rates have continued to go up. ” In May, regulators approved Dominion Energy South Carolina for a nearly 8% rate hike — the company’s second increase in two years.

“My electric bill was almost $200 when I testified,” Moro told the commissioners Tuesday. “Now it’s almost $400. ” “I’m a mother of a small child,” she added.

“I live in a 1,000-square-foot house. When I testified in May, I told y’all that I had to withhold paying health insurance to make sure I could keep up with my rent and my electric bills. ”Others who spoke also shared their monthly Dominion bill amounts: more than $300 in a high energy usage month, $450 when temperatures drop, $387 for natural gas near Florence.

The institute estimates 27% of customers’ monthly bills go to pay for that — the highest of the 79 utility companies analyzed nationwide.

“They are a company that comes and just tries to acquire other utilities, and their goal is to make as much money as possible,” Moro said. Deals to purchase Hawaiian Electric, Texas-based Oncor and Duke Energy all fell through, as did NextEra’s bid to buy South Carolina’s state-owned utility Santee Cooper in the wake of the failed V.C. Summer nuclear expansion.

Beyond profits, 2024 U.S. Energy Information Agency Data showed Florida Power & Light ranked No. 2 in the country for shutting off customers’ power when they couldn’t or didn’t pay their bills, according to theThe opponents told South Carolina’s Public Service Commission they don’t trust the commissioners to keep NextEra’s rates in check.

“Why would we believe that it would be any different in South Carolina? ” said Annie Mahaffey, a member of the Party for Socialism and Liberation in Columbia.

Advertisement

“Oversight by a Public Service Commission that continues to favor greedy corporations provides no peace of mind. ” The single mother went on to say she works three jobs to make ends meet, finding it difficult to pay Dominion’s current rates.

“I didn’t turn my heat on this fall until the freeze over this past weekend,” Mahaffey said. “And even now, the thermostat is set at 62 degrees. I wake up in the night and hear the heat running and I’m so filled with anxiety at the thought of the bill that’s accruing, that most nights I can’t go back to sleep.

” Commissioner Swain Whitfield asked Mahaffey whether she had sought any help under Dominion Energy’s efficiency programs to reduce her energy usage. She said she had but Dominion told her she did not qualify because she’s a renter. Her landlord would have to apply. Beyond South Carolina, the merger still needs approval from federal regulators, as well as state regulators in Virginia and North Carolina.

NextEra, which has a market value of about $194 billion, is proposing a stock swap — just over four-fifths of a share of its stock for each outstanding share of Dominion — so NextEra shareholders would own about 75% of the combined company. In an October meeting with state legislators on the Public Utilities Review Committee, NextEra executives even batted around the idea of reinstating the name South Carolina Electric & Gas.

That move that would likely stir up bad memories for customers who continue to pay for SCANA’s share of $9 billion in debt from the failed nuclear expansion. Donations are down for Truthout at a time when media is under immense pressure. Google’s AI search has driven our traffic down by 15 percent, Trump is arresting journalists, and many independent media organizations face heartbreaking cutbacks and closures.

At the same time, movement media is vital in the fight against Trump’s authoritarian reign. Our mandate to tell the truth, share strategies for resistance, and speak against fascism is ever more urgent in this deluge of political censorship and misinformation. Our fundraiser ended last night, but there’s still time for us to meet those basic operating expenses — we need only $10,000.

If you can support Truthout with a one-time or monthly donation, you will make a significant impact on our work. Anything you can do makes a difference.