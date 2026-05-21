South Carolina Teacher Arrested Over Runaway Minor Case Amid Rising Teacher Misconduct Investigations

A South Carolina elementary teacher was arrested on charges of contributing to a minor's delinquency, obstructing justice and neglect after police searched her home for a teenage runaway. The incident follows similar arrests of teachers in Kentucky and Florida for alleged sexual abuse of students, prompting calls for stronger safeguards in schools.

A 33 year old teacher at Caughman Road Elementary School in Columbia South Carolina was taken into custody on May 19 after police searched her residence in response to a report that a teenage runaway was being held there.

Officers arrived after receiving a call that a minor, listed as a runaway, was inside the teacher's home. When they knocked, the adolescent was not present, prompting a thorough search of the property. The investigation uncovered that the teacher, identified as Fuller, was not forthcoming with information she knew about the missing youth.

The teen had been absent for two days before the police sweep, and Fuller was subsequently charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, obstructing justice and neglect by a legal guardian. She was booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, released on a twenty thousand dollar bond, and is scheduled to appear in court on July 31.

The Richland County School District 1 issued a statement confirming her employment at the elementary school and advised parents to direct any questions about the arrest to the sheriff's department. The district also noted that the alleged conduct is unrelated to her teaching duties, and that parental notifications were made promptly after the arrest. While Fuller awaits further legal actions, the case highlights broader concerns about the safety of students and the accountability of educators.

Recent weeks have seen similar high profile arrests of teachers in other states. In Kentucky, a 31 year old high school instructor named Mary Hanna Mattingly was apprehended on March 30 on charges of first degree sexual abuse and the procurement of illegal activity involving a minor. The Bardstown Police Department announced the arrest via social media, though details of the alleged incident remain limited.

In Florida, a mathematics teacher at Cocoa Beach Junior Senior High School, Kirsten Rose, was taken into custody on April 10 after a student's parents reported an inappropriate relationship between the teacher and a minor. Special victims unit agents from the Brevard County sheriff's office carried out the arrest, and the investigation is ongoing. These separate incidents, occurring in South Carolina, Kentucky and Florida, underscore a pattern of law enforcement agencies responding swiftly to allegations of misconduct by educators.

School districts across the nation have been urged to reinforce reporting mechanisms, provide training on recognizing signs of abuse, and cooperate fully with authorities. Community members expressed a mix of shock and disappointment, with one parent recalling the sudden appearance of police at the school and the immediate detention of a staff member. As the legal process unfolds, the focus remains on protecting vulnerable youth, ensuring due process for the accused, and restoring confidence in educational institutions.

The cases serve as a reminder that teachers, who hold positions of trust, must be held to the highest standards of conduct, and that any breach of that trust will be met with rigorous investigation and, where warranted, criminal prosecution





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