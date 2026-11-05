South Carolina Teacher Arrested After Student Injury

Spring Valley High School teacher Roberts was arrested in Columbia, SC, after an altercation with a 15-year-old student resulted in injury during horseplay.

A high school teacher in South Carolina was arrested after his "horseplay" with a teenage student got out of hand. The incident took place on Wednesday at Spring Valley High School in Columbia, South Carolina.

The Incident At Spring Valley High

Authorities became aware of the incident when a school resource officer was notified that Roberts, 29, and a 15-year-old student had allegedly gotten into an altercation around 11 a.m. The sheriff's department said that they learned Roberts began to horseplay with the student. As the two joked around, the student allegedly jokingly attempted a karate-style kick at Roberts.

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However, the student apparently lost their balance and fell to the floor. Roberts then allegedly grabbed the student by the foot and dragged them across the classroom floor. This action caused the student to sustain a scrape.

Arrest And Detention Details

It is not currently clear if the student sustained any other injuries or how long they were dragged for. Authorities said Roberts was detained and he admitted to assaulting the student while speaking to detectives. Roberts was then taken into custody to Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

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Employment Termination

Following Roberts' arrest, Richland School District Two sent a letter to the parents of Spring Valley High School students. He also confirmed that Roberts had been let go from the school in light of the incident.

It is not currently clear if Roberts has entered a plea or retained legal counsel following his arrest. The Richland County Sheriff's Department did not immediately respond to inquiries regarding further procedural updates.