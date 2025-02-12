South Carolina Supreme Court Weighs Fate of Six-Week Abortion Ban Amidst Legal Battle

The South Carolina Supreme Court is set to hear arguments regarding a heartbeat abortion ban that has been in effect since 2023. The law, which effectively bans abortions around six weeks after conception, is being challenged based on alternative definitions of fetal heart formation and a “heartbeat” starting point. Medical experts argue that a heart doesn't form until around nine or ten weeks, suggesting the ban should begin later. The legal battle stems from the state Supreme Court's previous reversal of its own decision to overturn a similar ban in 2021.

Heavy thunderstorms and downpours have plagued Houston on Wednesday, creating a messy and inconvenient start to the day. The severe weather is expected to persist throughout the southeastern Texas region, before cooler air moves in. Meanwhile, the family of a detainee who recently died in Harris County Sheriff's Office custody is part of a push for the Office of the Attorney General to force compliance with regulations.

Also, don't miss out on exciting Insider Deals that will help you create a cozy night's sleep and enhance your style and beauty. Want to maintain your low-spend January lifestyle throughout the year? Start by owning your Microsoft apps. The South Carolina Supreme Court is set to hear arguments regarding a heartbeat abortion ban that has been solidly in place in the state. The law, which effectively bans abortions around six weeks after conception, is being challenged based on alternative definitions of fetal heart formation and a “heartbeat” starting point. Medical experts argue that a heart doesn't form until around nine or ten weeks, suggesting the ban should begin later. The legal battle stems from the state Supreme Court's previous reversal of its own decision to overturn a similar ban in 2021. After a justice who voted against the ban retired, the Republican-dominated General Assembly made slight changes to the law, leading to further inconsistencies in its language. While the law refers to fetal heartbeat, most experts consider a fertilized egg an embryo for about 10 weeks after conception before transitioning into a fetus. Lawyers representing the state argue that the interpretation of the language disregards the Legislature's intent. Both proponents and opponents of the bill characterized it as a six-week ban during legislative debates in 2022. In response to the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade in 2022, numerous Republican-controlled states have implemented new abortion bans or restrictions, while Democrat-controlled states have sought to safeguard abortion access. Currently, 13 states enforce bans on abortion at all stages of pregnancy, with limited exceptions, and South Carolina, along with three others, has bans that take effect at or around six weeks into pregnancy, often before women realize they are pregnant. Taylor Shelton, a woman who sued South Carolina over the definition of “heartbeat” in the state's 2023 abortion law, shared her experience of seeking medical attention for pain from her intrauterine device and being unexpectedly informed of her pregnancy just two days after missing her regular period. She traveled to North Carolina for several appointments to undergo an abortion because doctors in South Carolina were uncertain about the definition of a heartbeat. Shelton's situation highlights the complexities and uncertainties created by the six-week ban. While some Republicans in South Carolina advocate for a complete ban on abortion, legislation introduced in January during the General Assembly's two-year session has yet to be scheduled for hearings.





KPRC2 / 🏆 80. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

ABORTION SOUTH CAROLINA SUPREME COURT HEARTBEAT BAN SIX-WEEK BAN LEGAL BATTLE

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Supreme Court Denies Big Oil's Attempt to Shift Climate Liability Cases to Federal CourtThe Supreme Court has rejected Big Oil's effort to move climate liability cases to federal court, allowing state courts to continue deciding on lawsuits that could hold fossil fuel companies responsible for climate damages. This decision is a significant victory for climate activists and communities seeking accountability from the oil and gas industry. The ruling comes amidst a global climate crisis fueled by fossil fuel emissions and follows a string of recent legal setbacks for Big Oil.

Read more »

Court Strikes Down Biden's Net Neutrality Rules, Citing Supreme Court DecisionThe Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals overturned Biden administration rules aimed at preventing internet providers from favoring specific apps or websites. This decision ends a decades-long fight for net neutrality, raising concerns about the future of consumer protections. The court's reliance on the recent Supreme Court ruling in Loper Bright Enterprises, which weakens the deference given to regulatory agencies, signals a potential shift in how courts interpret policies across various sectors.

Read more »

Appeals Court Rules Against DACA, Setting Up Potential Supreme Court ShowdownA federal appeals court dealt a blow to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, ruling against an Obama-era policy that shielded young immigrants who arrived in the U.S. illegally as children. The decision, which bars the federal government from accepting new DACA applications, could lead to another Supreme Court battle over the program's future.

Read more »

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas Slams Appeals Court for Ignoring Legal PrecedentIn a strong dissent, Justice Thomas criticized the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals for its handling of a case involving David Smith, an Ohio man convicted of multiple crimes. Justice Thomas argued that the court's interpretation of the Antiterrorism and Effective Death Penalty Act (AEDPA) was flawed and disregarded Supreme Court precedent.

Read more »

Supreme Court Upholds North Dakota Congressional District MapThe Supreme Court has allowed a North Dakota congressional district map, which includes a district designed to benefit Native American voters, to remain in effect.

Read more »

Supreme Court turns back challenge to strict gun licensing law in MarylandThe Supreme Court is turning back a challenge to a strict gun licensing law in Maryland.

Read more »