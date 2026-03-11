Annie Andrews Wins South Carolina Senate Race, First Democrat Since 1998

Democrat Dr. Annie Andrews defeated Republican Sen. Darline Graham in South Carolina, becoming the state's first Democratic Senate winner since 1998 and its first woman senator.

Democrat Dr. Annie Andrews won South Carolina's U.S. Senate race, defeating Republican Sen. Darline Graham. Andrews becomes the first Democrat to win a Palmetto State Senate seat since 1998.

Her victory also makes her the first woman elected to represent South Carolina in the U.S. Senate. The win thwarted Graham's bid for a full six-year term and ended her effort to continue the legacy of her late brother, Sen. Lindsey Graham. Graham had been appointed to the seat after her brother's death in July while he was seeking a fifth term in office.

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Graham's Unlikely Path to Senate Appointment

Gov. Henry McMaster appointed Darline Graham to finish her brother's term. The appointment made her the first woman to ever represent the state in the U.S. Senate. She had little experience on the national political stage, having worked for nearly 30 years in obscure state government roles, most recently as head of the South Carolina Commission for the Blind.

After her brother's death, a snap primary was organized just a month later and drew top names in South Carolina politics. Graham, who had served as a placeholder, surprised many by deciding to seek a full six-year term. In the primary runoff, she faced U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman, an occasional Trump critic.

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President Donald Trump immediately and forcefully backed Darline Graham, despite having feuded with her brother at times. He viewed Lindsey Graham as a key ally during his second White House term, particularly regarding the war with Iran. Trump campaigned for Darline Graham in the state, returning twice in the final weeks, and endorsed her in the special primary. The president praised Lindsey Graham's legacy while urging voters to back his sister.

Trump's Influence and Graham's Conservative Platform

The contest became a test of Trump's political influence in a state he carried by nearly 18 percentage points in 2024. Graham campaigned on a conservative platform emphasizing immigration enforcement, gun rights and opposition to abortion. She also broke with Trump over his decision to waive sanctions on Russia, saying she did not trust Russian President Vladimir Putin. Presidential backing may have eroded Graham's support.

Independent voters unhappy with Trump's second term and Norman supporters on the right who resented presidential interference were uneasy about her inexperience. There was also growing concern about turning the Senate seat into a Graham family dynasty. Dr. Annie Andrews had already been campaigning for more than a year before Lindsey Graham's death. She won her primary outright before having to rejigger her general election plan.

South Carolina's leadoff status on Democrats' 2028 presidential nominating calendar helped her, with former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly visiting the state to boost her visibility. In recent weeks, Andrews ran an independent campaign, rarely appearing alongside prominent Democrats. She focused on economic problems and argued that Graham belonged to a Washington cabal that enriched itself while caring little for people back home.

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Andrews Focuses on Healthcare and Local Issues

A 45-year-old pediatrician, Andrews emphasized health care and affordability as rising costs and dissatisfaction with the national political climate left the GOP hoping to cling to its Senate majority. Andrews faced Graham in a sole debate last month, where they traded barbs over the economy, the war with Iran and artificial intelligence. Andrews came up short in a 2022 challenge to Rep. Nancy Mace and has never held office or run statewide.

A New York Times/Siena poll conducted in October showed a close race, echoing the tight margins seen in 2020. That election saw Lindsey Graham spend hundreds of millions of dollars alongside Democrat Jaime Harrison and outside groups, marking South Carolina's most expensive election in history. With polls showing a tighter-than-expected contest, outside Republican groups poured millions of dollars into the race to shore up Graham's victory, even as GOP operatives whispered anonymously about the candidate's shortcomings.

Senate Republicans' primary super PAC sent reinforcements to deep-red South Carolina. Darline Graham fended off accusations of riding her brother's coattails, stating she kept her maiden name to maintain a connection to her parents, both of whom died when she was young. She was raised by her brother after their parents died early in their lives.

In contrast to Lindsey Graham, a prominent Republican voice on national security and foreign policy and a leading advocate for continued U.S. support for Ukraine, Darline Graham said national security is not my thing. She participated in a ceremonial swearing-in with Sen. Chuck Grassley as her husband Larry Nordone looked on in the Old Senate Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on July 14, 2026.