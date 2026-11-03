South Carolina Senate Race Heats Up With Historic Potential for First Woman Senator

South Carolina voters face a pivotal choice in the Senate election between Darline Graham and Annie Andrews, aiming to elect the state's first female U.S. Senator.

South Carolina is preparing for a historic United States Senate election that will determine the state's first female senator, with Republican Darline Graham facing Democrat Annie Andrews in a deeply competitive and shifting political landscape. The race has been fundamentally altered by the July death of Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, whose passing transformed his sister Darline from a temporary placeholder into a serious candidate seeking a full six-year term. This unexpected vacancy has energized Democratic supporters who now see a viable path to flipping a Senate seat in one of the most reliably Republican states in the nation.

Historic Senate Race Dynamics and Candidate Backgrounds

Senator Lindsey Graham died in July while seeking his fifth term, prompting South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster to appoint his sister, Darline Graham, to serve out the remainder of the unexpired term. The appointment was widely seen as appropriate given the close relationship between the siblings, as Lindsey had helped raise Darline after their parents died when they were young. Darline Graham, by her own admission, is a reluctant candidate who was abruptly thrust into the national political spotlight following her brother's death. Her subsequent decision to run for a full six-year term surprised many observers and political insiders alike.

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The Republican nomination process was intense and drew top names from within South Carolina politics. A snap primary was organized just one month after Lindsey Graham's death, creating a rapid and chaotic selection period. President Donald Trump immediately and forcefully backed Darline Graham, despite having feuded with her brother at times during his political career. Trump viewed Lindsey Graham as a key ally, particularly regarding the war with Iran, and saw Darline as a continuation of that strategic partnership. His early endorsement provided her with significant visibility and resources early in the primary contest.

In the Republican primary runoff, Darline Graham battled against U.S. Representative Ralph Norman, an occasional critic of the president. Trump campaigned vigorously for Graham, returning to the state twice in the final weeks before the primary election to rally support. This high-profile presidential involvement, however, may be eroding Graham's support base from both sides of the political spectrum. Independent voters who are unhappy with Trump's second term and Norman supporters who believe the president should not have interfered in the state's internal decision-making process have grown uneasy with her candidacy.

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Political Opposition and Democratic Momentum

Democratic candidate Annie Andrews has benefited significantly from the unique timing and political context of this election. She had already been campaigning for more than a year and won her primary outright when Lindsey Graham died. This victory forced her to completely reconfigure her general election strategy, shifting from an incumbent challenge to a bid to flip the seat. Andrews has leveraged South Carolina's leadoff status on the 2028 presidential nominating calendar to boost her visibility and raise funds for her campaign.

National Democratic figures have also contributed to Andrews's momentum. Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Arizona Senator Mark Kelly have visited the state to support her candidacy, boosting her profile and their own political standings. Despite this national attention, Andrews has largely run an independent campaign in recent weeks, rarely appearing alongside prominent Democrats from South Carolina or elsewhere. She has focused her messaging on economic problems and argued that Graham will continue the policies of a Washington establishment that she claims enriches itself while neglecting the people of South Carolina.

The campaign has featured sharp exchanges between the two candidates regarding the economy, the war with Iran, and artificial intelligence. However, the central theme of the debate has revolved around qualifications and political experience. Graham has fended off accusations that she is merely riding her brother's coattails, stating she legally kept her maiden name to maintain a connection to her parents, who died when she was young. She described the line of questioning as bringing up a horrible and tragic memory for her, highlighting the emotional complexity of the race.

Electoral Landscape and Future Implications

Recent polling indicates a highly competitive race, though historical context suggests caution. A New York Times/Siena poll conducted in October showed a close contest between Graham and Andrews. However, similar polls in 2020 also indicated a tight race, which ultimately resulted in Lindsey Graham winning by a 10-percentage-point margin despite hundreds of millions of dollars in spending by outside groups and both campaigns. The last Democrat elected to a Senate seat in South Carolina was Fritz Hollings, who won his final term in 1998. Since that time, Republicans have held both Senate seats, and only one Democrat, Jim Clyburn, represents the state in the U.S. House of Representatives.

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Republicans have traditionally benefited from straight-ticket voting laws, which allow voters to select all Republican candidates with a single mark on their ballot. This structural advantage has made statewide races heavily favorable to GOP candidates. Despite this, whispers have grown into actual predictions that Andrews could become the first Democrat since 1998 to win a statewide race for the U.S. Senate or the governor's office. Her supporters now envision a scenario that seemed impossible in a century dominated by double-digit Republican wins in the state.

As the election approaches, Republican-affiliated groups across the country have reshuffled last-minute campaign spending, with Senate Republicans' primary super PAC sending reinforcements to South Carolina. The outcome of this election will not only decide who occupies the Senate seat but also signal potential shifts in the political alignment of the Deep South. The race underscores the fragile nature of political dynasties and the impact of sudden vacancies on electoral dynamics. Voters will ultimately decide whether the historic achievement of electing the first woman from South Carolina to the U.S. Senate will be claimed by a Graham or an Andrews.