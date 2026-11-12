South Carolina semi driver dies in crash on I-65 near Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A 60-year-old Charlotte, North Carolina, man died Wednesday afternoon in a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 65 near Columbus, Indiana, police said. At about 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, witnesses reported seeing a 2020 Volvo tractor-trailer leave northbound Interstate 65 about a mile north of the U.S.

A 60-year-old Charlotte, North Carolina, man died Wednesday afternoon in a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 65 near Columbus, Indiana, police said. COLUMBUS, Ind.

— A 60-year-old Charlotte, North Carolina, man died Wednesday afternoon in a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 65 near Columbus, Indiana, police said. At about 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, witnesses reported seeing a 2020 Volvo tractor-trailer leave northbound Interstate 65 about a mile north of the U.S. 31 exit for Columbus, Edinburgh and Taylorsville in northern Bartholomew County.

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A news release issued Wednesday from Indiana State Police said the truck struck a guardrail, left the east side of the road and stopped among trees. Witnesses and first responders found the driver, Anthony Bull, unresponsive in the cab. Responders treated him, but the Bartholomew County Coroner’s Office pronounced him dead at the scene. State police Sgt.

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Seth Davidson continued to investigate but did not believe any other vehicles or people were involved. A medical episode may have contributed to the crash. Northbound traffic on Interstate 65 was affected for more than three hours during the investigation and cleanup.

Troopers from the agency’s Versailles post and personnel from the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department, the North Carolina Highway Patrol, the Columbus Regional EMS, the Columbus Township Fire Department, the German Township Fire Department, the Indiana Department of Transportation and 31 Wrecker Service also assisted.