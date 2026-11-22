South Carolina lost to Georgia 34-6 in a physical struggle where the Gamecocks failed to convert on opportunities. Carolina had opportunities to take the lead

Nov 21, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers looks for an open receiver during the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Williams-Brice Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectCarolina had opportunities to take the lead over the Bulldogs in the first half but couldn't fully capitalized on scoring chances and allowed Georgia to take over control in the second half. The Gamecocks were able to move the ball early, just like in opening moments against Alabama and Arkansas, two games in which they would end up faltering and miss opportunities to score in the first quarter.

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Nov 21, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks running back Jabree Coleman runs with the ball during the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Carolina got the ball first and reached the Georgia 15-yard line on the opening drive, but an incompletion intended for Nyck Harbor ended the opportunity to score.

The Gamecocks' second drive started with an exciting 34-yard pass over the middle to D.J Black, advancing the ball to Georgia's 41-yard line. During the drive, which ended in a 32-yard field goal from Malik Orsan to put the Gamecocks up 6-3 with 14:51 remaining in the second quarter, South Carolina was once again able to drive deep into Bulldogs' territory.

The Gamecocks got inside Georgia's 15-yard line after the Bulldogs were flagged for pass interference after a deep throw to Donovan Murph on the left side that fell incomplete. However, a two-yard loss on a pass to Sequel Patterson killed the Gamecocks' chances, leaving points on the board once again. South Carolina's failure to capitalize on the vertical pass to D.J.

Black, after he beat his man and had a clear path to the end zone, was a major missed opportunity for the Gamecocks to close the first half. They had the chance to go up 13-10 with a clear opportunity to score. South Carolina stayed close with Georgia in the first half but couldn't take advantage of its opportunities which proved once again to be a major issue.

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The Bulldogs immediately put distance between themselves and the Gamecocks with a 75-yard drive capped off by a three-yard run from Nate Frazier. The score gave Georgia a 17-6 lead on the first drive of the third quarter, with 11:07 remaining to play. South Carolina did put together a strong drive at one point in the third quarter, with Isaiah Augustave and Jabree Coleman providing a solid one-two punch.

The offensive line also delivered strong blocking and push, allowing the Gamecocks to control the Bulldogs at the line of scrimmage. A short completion from Sellers to Coleman on a third-and-five play advanced the Gamecocks from the 30-yard line to the 41-yard line to get the drive going. Augustave and Coleman then combined for 40 yards, allowing Carolina to control the tempo.

With 5:42 remaining in the third quarter, defensive back Peyton Williams made an exciting pass breakup to give the Gamecocks hope, even after falling behind and making numerous mistakes that forced them to settle for a field goal. However, an interception from Sellers stymied another excellent opportunity for the Gamecocks to get back into the game. There was time still remaining, although it was dwindling, with 5:09 remaining in the third quarter.

From there, the Bulldogs continued to control the game, scoring touchdowns on both of their drives in the fourth quarter. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited.

Overall, Carolina appeared to have the talent to play a better game against Georgia, but it continues to struggle to put games together. The sentiment in this contest felt similar to the frustrating loss to Arkansas and blowout loss to Alabama. Continued struggles in the red zone have been an issue for the Gamecocks over their past two games. Carolina has looked competitive at times in both contests but has struggled to keep pace.

The results against the Razorbacks and Bulldogs in the last two games amount to a combined 68-12 deficit. What's particularly concerning is the Gamecocks' inability to score more than six points in their past two outings. South Carolina is now averaging 9.6 points per game over its last three outings, following high-scoring performances against Florida and Oklahoma and a steady, but not overall impressive, 27-point performance against Tennessee in a physical, tightly contested upset of the Volunteers.

The Gamecocks' turnover margin continues to be an area of concern. It has been a factor in their losses to Georgia and Arkansas, but particularly against Kentucky and Mississippi State earlier in the season. Those were two games Carolina was expected to win against historically weaker opponents, making the missed opportunities especially costly. South Carolina showed numerous instances of penalties that stymied offensive momentum, and a lack of discipline on two additional occasions also raises concern for the Gamecocks.

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Sellers' 87 passing yards were also particularly concerning. Carolina hurt themselves with the penalties, turnover and three sacks given up. The unnecessary roughness penalty with 11:10 remaining in the fourth quarter and the 15-yard personal foul on Tomiya Durojaiye hurt, although the game was already out of reach at that point. It brought up familiar feelings of Dylan Stewart's instance against Alabama.

The Bulldogs are an elite, well-coached, highly-talented, and technically sound team, as evidenced by their physical running, sacks, circus catches, among other aspects. They are 74-8 since 2021. But at the end of the day, Carolina proved to be its own worst enemy, and the Gamecocks left several opportunities on the table. South Carolinas has the talent to compete and had several opportunities to put itself in position to make this a closer contest.

After a strong October that saw victories over Florida, Tennessee, Oklahoma and Texas A&M, the losses to Arkansas and Georgia have brought back memories of the early-season loss to Alabama, along with flashes of the Mississippi State and Kentucky games. These results now raise questions for the Gamecocks.

Penalties, getting beaten physically at the line of scrimmage, getting beaten on deep throws , and frustrating mistakes negating momentum are among issues South Carolina must address ahead of facingthat has also been inconsistent. The emergence of Tigers quarterback Chris Denson in the wildcat and running back Jarvis Green could present additional challenges that the Gamecocks will have to answer.

The loss to Georgia eliminated South Carolina's opportunity to compete for a Citrus Bowl or higher-tier bowl game in a matchyup where the Gamecocks had a chance to make a major statement. Losses to the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide are understandable, but the same ongoing frustrations that cahsued problems against Mississippi State, Kentucky and Arkansas-games the Gamecocks should have won- leave questions about what the team could have accomplished with the talent and physicality it possesses on both sides of the ball.

The Gamecocks have show what they are capable of in big wins against major SEC programs, making these recent struggles even more frustrating. While Clemson does have its weaknesses, the Tigers should present traps and challenges for the Gamecocks.

But if Shane Beamer can once again restore the team's confidence in the Upstate, where he has won his past two contests, the opportunity will be there to beat the Tigers, win the bowl game, and build strong momentum heading into 2027. Winning against Clemson and closing out in the bowl game will be of utmost importance for this Gamecocks program.

A break from SEC play and an opportunity to finish 8-5 after a long conference season could be just what the team needs. However, the latter could also be true. And losses in the next two games could create major problems for Carolina.