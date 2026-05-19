South Carolina Redistricting Plan: Favor Republicans; No Democratic Win

President Donald Trump's redistricting plan reshapes the state's only Democratic-held U.S. House district to Republicans' advantage, ensuring little to no gain for Democrats in the upcoming midterm elections.

Democratic South Carolina Rep. Kambrell Garvin presents his version of a map for new congressional district s during the House session on redistricting on Monday, May 18, 2026, in Columbia, S.C.

A sign sits on the desk of Democratic South Carolina Rep. Annie McDaniel during the House redistricting debate on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, in Columbia, S.C. Democratic South Carolina Rep. John King asks a question during the House redistricting debate on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, in Columbia, S.C.

Republican South Carolina Rep. Micah Caskey reads a resolution limiting debate during the House session on redistricting on Monday, May 18, 2026, in Columbia, S.C. Democratic South Carolina Rep. Leon Howard speaks during the House redistricting debate on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, in Columbia, S.C.

Republicans in the South Carolina House cast aside Democratic suggestions and objections Tuesday as they worked toward a key vote on a congressional redistricting plan that could give the GOP a shot at winning an additional seat in the November midterm elections





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Redistricting Democratic Republican Redistricting South Carolina House U.S. House Congressional District Plan President Donald Trump GOP Backlash Benched Senator Ben Sasse Judiciary Committee Setback Memorandums Scope Trump's Influence Ethnonationalism Rise Of Ethnostate America Illegitimate Innocence Hypocrisy Recalcitrant Extremely Angry Plan Critics

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