South Carolina Recruiting Battle for Elite Defender in 2027

South Carolina is engaged in a competitive recruiting battle for one of the nation's top defenders in 2027. Seth Tillman, a four-star defensive lineman from South Pointe High School, has listed the Gamecocks among the top three finalists in his top five.

Nov 22, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina , USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer leads his team onto the field before their game against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Williams-Brice Stadium .

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images South Carolina finds themselves in the midst of a recruiting battle for one of the nation's best defenders in 2027. Seth Tillman is a four-star defensive lineman from South Pointe High School in Rock Hill, South Carolina. The 6-foot-2 and 294 pounder is rated as a top 150 player in the country and the third best prospect in South Carolina.

He released a top five this week that lists the Gamecocks along side in-state rival Clemson, Georgia, Kentucky, and Michigan.is the primary recruiter for Tillman in this cycle. Should the Gamecocks win this recruiting battle, it will add to a class that currently includes, gives his scouting report of Tillman. With some added strength in the weight room and time to develop, Tillman can be a valuable rotation piece according to Ivins.

Looks the part with a wide lower half and is believed to be somewhere in the ballpark of 6-foot-3, 265 pounds. Should eventually carry 295 pounds as the body appears to still be maturing. Creates push back with a powerful punch and can forklift opponents. Can certainly bring it for stretches, but needs to improve motor and increase lateral range.

It's been a busy past 30 days for this South Carolina coaching staff. Between recruiting trips and commitments, the class continues to grow and has eyes on even more elite talent. The class features players who can make immediate impacts as well as develop into effective pieces down the road. Here's a quick review of the recruits:Robinson is the most recent commit in the class.

He is a 6-foot-2 and 189 pound athlete from Pennsylvania who has the capability to play at receiver and corner at the next level. As a track star as well, Robinson is a great athlete who can threaten defenses down field and has good hands. Alex Joyce is a graduate from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. Alex began his career in television as a news and sports reporter.

During his career, Alex has been able to cover everything from breaking news to the game’s brightest moments. His passion for journalism drives him to deliver compelling stories and to connect with his audiences.2027 Four-Star WR Javien Robinson Lists South Carolina Among Top Three FinalistsWhy Raven Johnson Was the Best Part of Geno Auriemma-Dawn Staley Confrontatio





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South Carolina Recruiting Elite Defender 2027 Tillman Seth Tillman Four-Star Defensive Lineman Rock Hill South Carolina Gamecocks Coastal Carolina Chanticleers Williams-Brice Stadium Shane Beamer Ivins Robinson Alex Joyce University Of Georgia Journalism Track Star Receiver Corner Pennsylvania Threaten Defenses Down Field Good Hands Breaking News Game’S Brightest Moments Journalism Drives Him To Deliver Compelling St Connect With His Audiences 2027 Four-Star WR Javien Robinson Lists South Why Raven Johnson Was The Best Part Of Geno Au

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