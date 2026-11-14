South Carolina QB LaNorris Sellers Gametime Decision for Arkansas Matchup

South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers faces a gametime decision for Saturday's contest against Arkansas due to a lower body injury, with sophomore Cutter Woods poised for his first career start if Sellers cannot play.

Nov 7, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers passes against the Texas A&M Aggies in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect FAYETTEVILLE — South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers will be a gametime decision for Saturday's game between No. 17 South Carolina and Arkansas. The star QB suffered a lower body injury against Texas A&M on Nov. 7 and was listed as questionable on Wednesday's SEC availability report.

Also read Three Bold Predictions for Arkansas to Spoil South Carolina’s Playoff Push

He was upgraded to probable on Thursday andAccording to a Saturday report from ESPN's Pete Thamel, Sellers' status for Saturday's game is "in flux.

" Sellers is expected to be available, though Thamel reported that South Carolina will make a gametime decision as to whether or not Sellers will play. If Sellers does not play, sophomore backup QB Cutter Woods would make his first career start. Sources: LaNorris Sellers’ status is in flux today for South Carolina.

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He made the trip to Arkansas and is expected to be available, and it’ll be a decision at game-time whether he goes or Cutter Woods gets his first career start. Sellers has been listed as probable as he deals…No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details.

The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Woods has played sparingly this season, completing 11 of 17 passes for 100 yards, one touchdown and one interception. If Woods does make his first career start on Saturday evening, he'll be without one of the Gamecocks' best receivers in Nyck Harbor. Harbor, who has 24 catches for 404 yards this season, was listed as out on Friday's availability report.

Arkansas DL Quincy Rhodes Jr. was the only notable name on Friday's report for the Hogs and was listed as probable. The final availability report ahead of kickoff will come 90 minutes before gametime at approximately 5:15 p.m. CT. Kickoff between Arkansas and South Carolina is set for 6:45 p.m. inside Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, with coverage on SEC Network and the Razorback Sports Network.

The Razorbacks lead the all-time series 14-10 and have won the last four meetings in Fayetteville, including the last contest between the two schools in 2022. Sam Stubbs is a student at the University of Arkansas pursuing a degree in journalism. He has worked at the UA’s student newspaper, the Arkansas Traveler, since October 2025, becoming the assistant sports editor in December 2025.

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When he's not writing about the Razorbacks, Sam can be found covering NASCAR for Yardbarker and is a member of the National Motorsports Press Association , winning an award for race coverage from the association in February 2025. He's previously worked for Heavy, Field Level Media, Frontstretch and FanSided.