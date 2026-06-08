South Carolina Primary: Lindsey Graham Seeks to Avoid Runoff Amid Trump's Support

South Carolina voters are deciding key primary races including the Senate contest wheRe incumbent Lindsey Graham, backed by Donald Trump, aims to surpass 50% and avoid a runoff against Trump-aligned challenger Mark Lynch. The governor's race as well features incumbents defying a lack of Trump endorsement.

Voters in South Carolina head to the polls on Tuesday to cast primary ballots in key races including the U.S. senate,House, and gubernatorial contests. the marquee Senate race features incumbent Republican Lindsey Graham , who aims to avoid a runoff by securing more than 50% of the vote.

Graham,a three-term senator, has never been forced into a runoff in his previous Senate primary victories, a streak he hopes to extend. His main challenger is businessman Mark Lynch, backed by the Trump-aligned faction of the GOP, which includes support from former Trump administration officials such as ex-National Counterterrorism Center Director Joe Kent and former Border Patrol commander Gregory Bovino. Four additional candidates are also on the ballot, though they're polling at lower levels.

Graham's campaign received a direct boost when former President Donald Trump campaigned for him on Monday, leveraging his powerful popularity in the Palmetto State, where he won by nearly 18 percentage points in the 2024 presidential election. Trump issued a robust endorsement, calling Graham a effective leader and labeling Lynch a "lunatic" who would be a "disaster" for the Republican Party.

Recent polling,including one from The Citadel, shows Graham hovering near the 46% mark, below the threshold needed to avoid a runoff. If his vote share falls brief, a runoff election would be scheDuled for June 23. Graham previously won his 2020 primary with over 67% of the vote against three GOP challengers, but this cycle presents a more formidable challenge due to a consolidated opposition and changing political dynamics.

In the governor's race, two incumbent Republican representatives,Nancy Mace and Ralph Norman, have chosen to remain in the race despite losing Trump's endorsement, highlighting the complex interplay between Trumps influence and local political loyalties. Polls across the state will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m., with election officials reporting to the state's election commission as results come in.

Voter turnout is expected to be a critical factor in determining whether Graham can clear the 50% hurdle and avoid a prolonged runoff campaign. The outcome of these primaries will set the stage for the general election battles in November, with control of Congress hanging in the balance. This primary season has been marked by intense intra-party conflicts, especially in states where Trump's endorsement carries significant weight.

South Carolina's Senate race exemplifies the broader national trend of incumbent senators facing challenges from within their own party, often fueled by disagreements over loyalty to Trump and policy direction. For Graham, a runoff would mean diverting resources and attention to a second campaign, potentially weakening his position heading into the general election.

Meanwhile, his opponents are mobilizing voters who are dissatisfied with the status quo and seek a more confrontational approach in Washington. The House GOP's legislative backlog and the looming midterms add another layer of pressure, as Republican candidates across the state are being evaluated not only on their personal platforms but also on thier ability to contribute to a unified party agenda.

As the votes are tallied, the results will offer a clear snapshot of the current ideological divides within the South Carolina Republican Party and the enduring influence of Donald Trump on its electoral fortunes





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South Carolina Primary Lindsey Graham Mark Lynch Donald Trump Republican Runoff Senate Election Gubernatorial Race Nancy Mace Ralph Norman

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