Saylor's Death Ruled Drowning as Grandparents Face Abuse Charges in South Carolina

Authorities in South Carolina have arrested parents alleging child neglect and abuse after an infant died from drowning. Concurrently, new charges have surfaced in a separate case involving the death of a missing autistic child, raising urgent questions about supervision and safety protocols for vulnerable children.

Virginia and South Carolina authorities have officially determined that Saylor died from asphyxia due to drowning, with child neglect serving as a significant contributing factor to the fatal incident.

The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office announced these findings following a thorough investigation, confirming that the infant’s death occurred in the waters near Hagley Landing in Pawleys Island, South Carolina.

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A specific manner of death remains undetermined at this time as the criminal investigation continues to uncover the full sequence of events surrounding the child’s passing.

“This classification reflects the inability to conclusively determine whether Saylor’s death was accidental or the result of a homicidal act,” a Georgetown County Coroner’s Office spokesperson stated.

Saylor was found dead in a waterway near her family’s rental home on August 31, one day after hundreds of locals and law enforcement officials participated in an extensive search of the area.

The couple, identified as parents residing in Union, South Carolina, were arrested in Tennessee on September 1 and subsequently charged with unlawfully placing a child at risk and willfully abandoning a child.

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They have yet to enter a formal plea in court, and once extradition proceedings are complete, they will be transported back to Georgetown County to face further legal consequences.

An arrest affidavit laid out serious accusations against Saylor’s grandparents, John, aged 70, and Geordyn, aged 31, for putting their daughter at an unreasonable risk of harm.

The charges allege that the grandparents failed to provide supervision and safeguards appropriate for a severely nonverbal, autistic, five-year-old child with a known affinity to water and a history of elopement.

Investigators determined that Saylor was not wearing her Project Lifesaver transmitter at the time of her disappearance, despite usually wearing the device because she tended to wander off when unaccompanied by an adult.

The transmitter was allegedly removed from the child before she left her family’s Virginia home, although the reason for its removal remains unclear to authorities.

John and Geordyn were accused by police of complicating search efforts by urging law enforcement to track her Project Lifesaver transmitter despite knowing the child was not wearing the monitoring device.

They further directed search efforts away from the nearby body of water where Saylor was eventually found, according to a warrant read at the Carter County Detention Center.

The sheriff emphasized that law enforcement has a responsibility to act when evidence suggests a child has been placed in dangerous circumstances during these tragic cases.

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He noted that Saylor was a vulnerable five-year-old child who depended entirely upon the adults responsible for her care and protection to ensure her safety.

In a statement released on September 1, officials reiterated that these arrests are based on evidence developed during the investigation and applicable laws.

Defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, a standard legal presumption that applies to both the parents and the grandparents in this complex case.

These cases highlight the critical importance of supervision and safeguarding for children with special needs who may have a tendency to wander or elope from supervised environments.

In a completely separate matter occurring a year after Saylor’s death, investigators in Wyoming charged a man named John D. Haney with the murder of a ten-month-old girl.

Haney was detained on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse in connection to the death of his girlfriend’s daughter, who was brutally killed.

His bond was set at one million dollars, and he remains in custody while awaiting further legal proceedings in the Wyoming jurisdiction.

This separate case underscores the broader societal challenge of protecting vulnerable children from abuse and neglect across different states and legal systems.

The focus remains on the ongoing legal proceedings regarding the deaths of vulnerable children due to alleged neglect and abuse in both South Carolina and Wyoming.